"They're gonna throw it back at your face" - Shaquille O'Neal drops unfiltered advice on opening up to women

Shaquille O'Neal had one of the best NBA careers in league history, solidifying his place among the greats of the game. However, his personal life with women did not pan out as he hoped. During an episode on his "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the LA Lakers legend had some advice when it came to opening up to women.

O'Neal's podcast has provided a platform for the "Big Diesel" to express his unfiltered takes beyond basketball. Besides giving his advice to current basketball players, Shaquille O'Neal has some helpful tips in life that stem from his past experiences.

"Never," O'Neal said. "You don't. ... Because once you do, whenever something go down they're gonna throw it back at your face."

From Shaquille O'Neal's comments, his advice comes off as being protective and holding one's experiences and feelings close to the chest. Being vulnerable can be seen as a form of weakness or be taken advantage of by the ones considered trustworthy at first.

The last thing anyone wants to go through is for one's vulnerability to be used against them, especially when it comes to arguments and disagreements with a significant other.

Shaquille O'Neal talked about his past relationship with ex-wife Shaunie Henderson

15-time NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal has dated many women in his life but regretted how his five-year marriage with ex-wife Shaunie Henderson ended. On December 26, 2002, the ex-couple married in a private ceremony and later ended up having five children together (Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah).

However, the two would get a divorce later down the road when it became official on March 11, 2010. Speaking with E! News' Paige Strout, O'Neal revealed he was not the best version of himself back when he was married to Henderson.

"I was a d***head," O'Neal said. "You don't know how good you got something until it's gone. I didn't do the right thing and I definitely paid for it."

In his memoir titled "Shaq Uncut: My Story," Shaquille O'Neal admitted to engaging in infidelity with another woman despite being already married to Shaunie Henderson at the time. It was a mistake that the four-time NBA Champion regrets while acknowledging that he has paid for it down the road.

Moreover, the Lakers legend later revealed that he is on good terms with his ex-wife after being able to forgive him for past mistakes, as per Revolt's Angelina Velasquez. Despite the mended relationship between the two, O'Neal still acknowledges to this day that he wasted an opportunity to be with a great woman in his life.

