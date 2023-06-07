Two games into the NBA Finals, Michael Porter Jr., opens up about the stellar defense of the Miami Heat. Although the series is tied 1-1, the series now moves to Miami for the next two games. So, the Denver Nuggets will have to up their offensive intensity and execution if they want to overcome the Miami Heat.

Michael Porter Jr. talked about the struggles that Denver is having on offense. Upon watching the film from Game 1, Miami Heat figured out that their best chance at beating the Nuggets was to stop Jokic from being a facilitator and instead turn him into a scorer. The Joker had 41 points and 11 rebounds, but he struggled to make the impact that he did in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Michael Porter Jr. struggled the most and had the worst plus-minus (-15) of all Nuggets players. He also had a bad shooting night from the arch, making only 1-6 three-pointers. Porter gave the Miami Heat credit for their adaptive defensive schemes that upset the Nuggets' offensive rhythm.

As we look forward to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Nuggets will have to execute better on their offense. Miami Heat have closely studied the tendencies of the Denver players under the coaching of Erik Spoelstra and it will not be easy to overcome this. Perhaps, Michael Porter Jr. will have to be more locked in than ever to get his team over the edge.

We all know what Mike is capable of. Going to need this version of Michael Porter Jr. in Miami for games 3 & 4. It’s not only the 3-point shooting. It’s the aggressive drives to the rim and length on defense too.We all know what Mike is capable of. https://t.co/5AMJnX2Gdw

Michael Porter Jr. understands what the Nuggets need from him and he will be ready for the task. However, he will need to ensure that he can adapt to the adjustments made by Spoelstra for the Miami Heat.

Did Miami Heat's coach Erik Spoelstra shut down Nikola Jokic?

In the post-game press conference, a reporter questioned Miami Heat's coach Erik Spoelstra if his game plan turned Jokic into more of a scorer.

Spoelstra was quick to dismiss this question as "ridiculous" by praising the ability of Jokic to control the game in more than one way.

CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable @cjzero Erik Spoelstra shut down Ramona Shelburne's question about turning Jokic into a scorer or a passer quickly Erik Spoelstra shut down Ramona Shelburne's question about turning Jokic into a scorer or a passer quickly https://t.co/PxcWQNN5w4

Despite Spoelstra's comment, it will be key to see if Miami Heat continues to play the same defensive schemes on the Nuggets as they did in Game 2. The NBA Finals is of course a game of adjustments and it is about coaching just as much as it is about executing the plays on the court.

