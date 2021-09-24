"They're not liabilities" - Frank Vogel believes that LA Lakers' new recruits can replace the perimeter defenders they parted with in the offseason

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had a lot to say about the team and what to expect from them in the upcoming season. With only three members from last season's roster on guaranteed contracts and a number of fresh faces in the squad, the Lakers bid goodbye to some key members going into the 2021-22 season.

Vogel also addressed the changes that would take place given the departure of the LA Lakers' defensive anchors. Joining Spectrum SportsNet's "LakeShow" podcast hosted by Allie Clifton and Chris McGee, he said:

"We have good basketball players. And we have two-way players. It may not be specialists on the defensive end. But they're not liabilities either."

With the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso, Vogel believes that the LA Lakers' approach to defense will have to see some changes. One major change being that everybody will have to guard the best players on the opposite team rather than letting one elite defender take up the task.

How does defense play a role in the LA Lakers' success?

Playing tough defense was part of the LA Lakers identity

The LA Lakers roster saw some massive changes in the 2021 NBA offseason. After an early playoff exit, the Purple and Gold looked to return to championship form.

In the process of doing so, the LA Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards, among other noteworthy veteran free agent signings. However, this meant the departure of some key figures who were part of the Lakers championship squad in 2020.

A huge part of the LA Lakers' success in the 2019-20 season was their defense. With the confidence that they could clamp down and stagnate the opposition's offense, the Lakers always had a fighting chance when their own offense wasn't clicking.

This continued even into the 2020-21 season. The Purple and Gold ended the regular-season with the best defensive rating in the league. Although their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed a huge chunk of the season due to injury, the Lakers still managed to stay afloat and make it into the playoffs with some credit to their defensive integrity.

A major upside for the Lakers, mentioned by Frank Vogel, is the size aspect that they missed last season. With the return of Dwight Howard and the signing of DeAndre Jordan, the LA Lakers look to emulate the rim protection and low post defense that brought them much success in their championship season.

