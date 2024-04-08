“They’re messing with dudes” - Michael Porter Jr. says NBA players have 'crazy' fetishes on podcast with Lana Rhoades

Michael Porter Jr. dropped a bombshell in his podcast when he revealed that he heard stories of some NBA players having intriguing fetishes. While hosting his latest episode with former adult film actress Lana Rhoades, the NBA champion bared that some players have “crazy” fetishes even with fellow men.

Being one of the most searched names on the internet because of her involvement in the adult film industry, Rhoades as the interviewee, turned the tables on the Denver Nuggets forward asking curious questions regarding NBA players' lifestyles.

In return, Porter Jr. gave his insights into how many NBA players are into adult films and confirmed that there are even various fetishes that each enjoys.

"This happens in the NBA. I hear wild stories about some of these dudes, but like [Lana] said, other celebrities too that their fetishes get so crazy," said Porter at 23:58. "They might be straight men, but they've done so much stuff with so many pretty girls—and they have so much access to pretty girls. Now they're over there messing with t*******, or now they're messing with dudes."

Michael Porter Jr. believes that the players getting immersed in the p*** industry mainly factored in having this kind of fetish to the point that simple lovemaking has become so normal that they want to explore more, adding that this is why he thinks “p*** is dangerous.”

Lana Rhoades guests in Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast ‘Curious Mike’

Lana Rhoades was Michael Porter Jr.’s guest in his “Curious Mike” Podcast, where the 27-year-old internet personality shared how she got into the adult film industry, eventually left the field, and became how she is now.

Known as Amara Maple in real life, Rhoades revealed to Porter that she was already married before she entered the industry. The former AVN awardee tied the knot with someone only known as Jon, and she told Porter that they first met “a week before I turned 18.”

Jon and Lana went separate ways after five years. Rhoades then dated vlogger Mike Majlak, but their relationship only lasted for 10 months.

When Michael Porter Jr. asked her if everyone is still stereotyping her as a p*** star even if she has been out of the business since 2017 and is now doing more “wholesome” stuff like hosting a podcast of her own, Rhoades admitted that she was taking offense about it at first.

“I used to care about a lot more than I do, but when I started my podcast with Olivia [Davis] and Alexa [Adams], I kind of did it in a way to make myself like I wanted to use it in a way to show people how I actually was or focused on speaking well to sort of beat the stereotype of being a dumb p*** star,” Rhoades said.

Lana Rhoades further said that the bashing even went worse when she got pregnant, but since then, she has just shrugged off the negative comments. It remains unknown who the father of her first child is.