"They're all overrated cakewalks because there is no competition here for LeBron" - Skip Bayless speculates what Conference Finals MVP trophies would do for LeBron James' legacy

Skip Bayless believes that LeBron James' NBA Finals appearances aren't that impressive if you consider his competition. He has been to 10 NBA Finals, out of which he made eight straight from 2011 to 2018.

James' resume is one of the most impressive in league history. If the Conference Finals MVP award was handed out back in the 2000s, James would have arguably taken home all 10 of them.

When discussing LeBron James' hypothetical Conference Finals MVP awards, Skip Bayless discredited their value because of the easy path in the East. Bayless said, on "Undisputed":

"My issue with LeBron is that all of these Conference Finals, especially when it started with the Heat in 2011, they're all overrated cakewalks because there is no competition here for LeBron and D. Wade and Chris Bosh.

"Even when LeBron goes back with Kyrie to Cleveland, it's still overrated cakewalks. The one I'll give is that first one in 2007."

The teams that LeBron James faces aren't in his control and he can only defeat the competition in front of him. The "easy opponent" or "injured opponent" argument is heavily flawed in the playoffs. Discrediting a team's championship run for this reason is incredibly ignorant.

Regardless, renowned LeBron hater Bayless insists that "King" James' conference finals MVP trophies wouldn't have mattered.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"All of these Conference Finals are overrated cakewalks, there's no competition here for LeBron." — Would Conference Finals MVP trophies have helped LeBron's legacy?"All of these Conference Finals are overrated cakewalks, there's no competition here for LeBron." — @RealSkipBayless Would Conference Finals MVP trophies have helped LeBron's legacy?"All of these Conference Finals are overrated cakewalks, there's no competition here for LeBron." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/ccpbSYZl04

With the Boston Celtics making the NBA Finals, many have pointed out that LeBron James faced the same team in 2018 and defeated them. However, the Celtics were way younger and less experienced back then. Tatum was in his rookie season. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were also in their early years.

This has fueled the argument that James hasn't faced strong competition in the conference finals.

Nevertheless, any kind of hardware is valuable in the NBA and will add to the resume. The fact that a star was the most valuable player in the conference finals and led his team to the NBA Finals is certainly impressive.

James would arguably have the most such awards, with his 10 NBA Finals appearances. He would also have deserved the 2009 one, but the league has not awarded a losing team player the Finals MVP award since the inaugural 1969 one.

Moreover, Anthony Davis could possibly be the recipient of the trophy in the 2020 Nuggets series. However, we can be certain that he would take home at least nine such awards.

LeBron James spotted at European sports events during the offseason

LeBron James of the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

LeBron James is enjoying his offseason, visiting Europe to attend other sporting events. He was spotted in Paris for the UEFA Champions League Finals to show support for his Premier League team, Liverpool FC. He is an investor in the English football club and has often displayed support for the team.

He was in attendance at the Stade de France to unfortunately watch his team lose to Real Madrid. Fans at the stadium were chanting "Michael Jordan better" to taunt him after the loss.

Hoopsview @hoopsview



(via Real Madrid fans were yelling “Michael Jordan better” towards LeBron James during the Real Madrid-Liverpool Champions League Final.(via @theMadridZone Real Madrid fans were yelling “Michael Jordan better” towards LeBron James during the Real Madrid-Liverpool Champions League Final. 😂(via @theMadridZone) https://t.co/zvOwJ40hUo

The next day, James traveled to the south of France to visit Monte Carlo for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. He was there to support Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Racing, the only black driver on the grid.

Hamilton finished eighth in the race and received four points. Kevin Love clicked a picture of the seven-time world F1 champion with his former teammate and uploaded it on his Instagram story.

LIVE POLL Q. Would 10 Conference Finals MVPs improve LeBron James' GOAT case? Yes No 0 votes so far