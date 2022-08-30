“They’re questioning your maturity” - Stephen A. Smith believes New York Knicks star has to prove himself, cites his 120 million dollars contract

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle suffered a disappointing 2021-22 season as the franchise failed to make the postseason. Randle has come under immense criticism for it and continues to do so.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports media personality and ardent New York Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith lambasted Julius Randle. Smith believes that the franchise was willing to include Randle in trade discussions, but the Utah Jazz refuted the trade. The NBA analyst also said that the Knicks are questioning his maturity.

"I hope Julius Randle is watching. Julius Randle, the New York Knicks were willing to let you go, they were. Utah did not want you. You're strong as a bull, you're powerful, you can finish at the basket. You've got speed, too, here's the problem with Julius Randle. It is not a crime to use your right hand. They are questioning your maturity," Stephen A. said.

Stephen A. Smith went on to speak about how Julius Randle got the money but now needs to start living up to it.

"They're saying that you get a bit emotional. And you're going out there constantly trying to prove that you're worth the money. That you getting paid and what your individual accolades, what you want them to be, are a priority over the team. Julius Randle, you have to erase that.

"You have to eradicate that and you have to let everybody know that you're about team first. You got the bag, you got $120 million, now you got to go out there and do what it takes," Stephen A. Smith concluded.

Is it fair to criticize the New York Knicks forward?

Randle in action against the Utah Jazz for the Knicks.

During the 2020-21 season, the New York Knicks finally made it to the postseason after eight years and appeared to be on the right track. This was largely because of Julius Randle and his performances that earned him his first All-Star selection. However, the following season, things were back to normal as the Knicks failed to make the playoffs yet again.

StatMuse @statmuse Julius Randle as a Knick:



— 21/10/5

— MIP

— All-NBA

— All-Star



Led the Knicks in PTS, AST, REB and STL. Julius Randle as a Knick: — 21/10/5— MIP— All-NBA— All-StarLed the Knicks in PTS, AST, REB and STL. https://t.co/v6x3DAGH8W

Julius Randle, last season, averaged 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1%, including 30.8% from the 3-point line. He appeared in 72 regular-season games.

The forward has been immensely criticized for not using his right hand. Randle always likes to go left, and this helps opposing defenses plan against him. His shooting splits also took a nose dive and that is not acceptable for the franchise's best player.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Julius Randle has posted at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, & 5 assists in each of his last 4 games.



That is the longest such streak by a player in Knicks history, as well as the longest such streak in the NBA this season.



The Knicks host the Nets tonight at 7:30 ET on ESPN Julius Randle has posted at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, & 5 assists in each of his last 4 games. That is the longest such streak by a player in Knicks history, as well as the longest such streak in the NBA this season. The Knicks host the Nets tonight at 7:30 ET on ESPN https://t.co/WHw1EnuCSy

Either way, an important season beckons the New York Knicks and Julius Randle. Should the forward suffer another disappointing season, the Knicks will be looking to get rid of him soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman