“They’re not really maximizing him”: NBA analyst doubts Victor Wembanyama can carry Spurs’ ‘mishmash’ roster

With Victor Wembanyama healthy again, some NBA insiders predicted the San Antonio Spurs to at least challenge for the play-in tournament. Bleacher Report pegged a 42-40 record for Wembanyama and Co. ESPN gave them a 49.5% chance of making the playoffs a month before training camp started.

While the outlook is positive, NBA analyst John Hollinger has his doubts following what he thought were “confusing” moves by the Spurs. In the “Zach Lowe Show” on Tuesday, Hollinger shared his thoughts about the Wembanyama-led team:

(13:30 mark)

“As awesome as Victor [Wembanyama] is, like no player just makes you cackle like Victor does, but they’re not really maximizing him. There’s a kind of wishy-washy jumpers thrown. The whole thing working out with the guards like Castle, Harper and Fox is interesting. The roster feels kind of mishmash, there’s not a lot of shooting. … What are they?”

Hollinger said that he was disappointed by De’Aaron Fox’s addition as Victor Wembanyama’s partner. The former Memphis Grizzlies vice president of basketball operations added that Fox quickly settled for corner spots last season. The analyst wondered whether that would improve following a full training camp and preseason.

Hollinger wasn’t the first to express such concerns, particularly since the Spurs have not played a meaningful game yet. Only time will tell if Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Fox, all inconsistent and inefficient shooters, will bring the best out of Wemby.

Victor Wembanyama still has not played with the Spurs’ three lead guards

Questions about how De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper fit around Victor Wembanyama continue to hound the San Antonio Spurs. After two preseason games, the four have not been on the court at the same time.

Fox, who said a week ago that he was healthy to play, is recovering from a hamstring injury. Dylan Harper might not play any preseason game after undergoing left thumb surgery in September. Castle, who banged up his leg during training camp, is reportedly the closest to returning.

The Spurs have experimented with Victor Wembanyama handling point guard duties without the team's three lead guards. In a 119-88 win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on Monday, the 7-foot-5 center dished out a game-high seven assists. Two nights later, he handed a team-high five against the Miami Heat.

While uncertainties surround the Spurs, the future is bright for a team that has the only Alien in the NBA.

