"They’re right where they want to be" - Shaquille O'Neal reveals that the LA Lakers would rather face Phoenix Suns than Golden State Warriors in the first round of playoffs

Former NBA and LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal has come out and revealed the mindset of the current Lakers roster regarding the season that they are enduring.

On Inside The NBA on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the private conversation he had with an extremely influential figure in the Lakers organization. Shaquille O'Neal said:

"I've heard from a powerful source inside the organization, they're right where they want to be."

Shaquille O'Neal elaborated:

"What I mean is they'd rather play Phoenix in the first round than Golden State. Just telling you what I heard."

The Lakers crashed out of the postseason last year after going up against the Phoenix Suns, albeit with LeBron James still nursing an ankle injury and Anthony Davis missing games.

It'll be interesting to see how the Lakers get into the postseason this year as they've struggled all season long and the play-in tournament seems like their way in due to their inconsistency.

Can LeBron James turn the season around for the LA Lakers?

King James against the Milwaukee Bucks

At age 37, LeBron James continues to defy age as he has put up incredible numbers for the LA Lakers this season. However, the numbers haven't translated into wins for the Lakers owing to a multitude of reasons.

King James averages 29 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc and over 52% from the field. James is averaging nearly 21 shots a game and his efficiency is a testament to his greatness. James has also recorded four triple-doubles and 14 double-doubles thus far.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers are 5-1 in OT this season, already the most wins in the NBA. The Lakers are 5-1 in OT this season, already the most wins in the NBA. https://t.co/CDmjehXcRO

But the problem for the Lakers has been almost everyone on the roster barring James and Malik Monk. Anthony Davis' extended absence has left a huge hole on defense that hasn't been plugged. The Lakers are ranked 19th in the league in defensive rating, as the oldest roster in the league just cannot keep up with younger legs and defend the perimeter.

The offense is ranked 23rd and this has been mainly because of how out of sync James and Russell Westbrook have been when on the court together.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



The only other Lakers to do this are Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor. ( LeBron James has scored 25+ points in 16 straight games.The only other Lakers to do this are Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor. ( @EliasSports LeBron James has scored 25+ points in 16 straight games. The only other Lakers to do this are Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor. (@EliasSports) https://t.co/grr5iwtXPY

Westbrook's turnovers have caused issues for the team, and their lack of shooting has also led to James doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Westbrook was brought into the team to ease the workload on James but has ended up increasing it.

With all that said, there is very little under James' control right now. All he can do is try to establish chemistry with Westbrook and bring AD back into the fold. Perhaps Davis' return will help the LA Lakers turn a new leaf, and if they do, then maybe what Shaquille O'Neal heard from his source just might be the ideal way forward.

