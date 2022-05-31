“They’re the second-highest scoring tandem in the NBA behind Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan” - Shannon Sharpe says he’ll take All-Star duo over Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors' duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson isn't the premier duo in the NBA, according to Shannon Sharpe. He would much rather have the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," former NFL star Shannon Sharpe said he would choose Tatum and Brown over Curry and Thompson. They are set to go against one another in the NBA Finals later this week. Sharpe said:

"I'm going to take JT and JB. They’re the second-highest scoring tandem in the NBA behind Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. When you look at JT, a polished offensive guy, we saw in the defensive end what he did to Kevin Durant. JB is another skilled guy, size, length and athleticism.

"You talk about two guys who are 24 and 25, Steph Curry - 34, Klay -32. When you look at the size, strength, the athleticism, the versatility JT and JB can provide, I think right now they're a little better than Steph and Klay."

What makes these duos work so well is the players around them. Marcus Smart and Draymond Green do the dirty work and set them up offensively as well.

Can Steph Curry and the Warriors win the championship this season?

The Golden State Warriors have championship aspirations this season and everything seems to be peaking at the right time. There was a scare at one point in time when Steph Curry went down towards the end of the season against the Boston Celtics with an ankle injury.

However, Steph Curry returned in full form. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were also fully healthy as they ran through the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first two rounds.

The emergence of Jordan Poole could be the most important thing for the Warriors. He provides them with another player coming off the bench that can keep the offense going when one of the Splash Brothers has to sit.

He is young, energetic and explosive with sniper-like marksmanship. He fits perfectly with the Golden State Warriors.

The team also has a championship pedigree. Several key players made five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019.

That level of experience, along with young players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole, makes the Warriors a formidable opponent. Experience is a key advantage they have over the Boston Celtics in this series.

Boston possesses the best defense in the league and has beaten the defending champions, swept the Brooklyn Nets and beat the Miami Heat. Either way, this is set to be an exciting series in the NBA Finals.

