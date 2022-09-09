"They're all so young, they all need to play" - Steve Kerr on Warriors' young core, gives update on former #2 draft pick and says he "looks good and feels good"

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has shown plenty of faith in the team's young core. Joining Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto on "95.7 The Game", Kerr shared his thoughts on the team's young talents.

The Warriors are coming off a title run which saw them win their fourth title in eight years. The Dubs have clearly established themselves as one of the most successful dynasties of the modern era.

Along with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, young stars Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins also played a huge role for the Warriors last season.

Golden State will have their eyes on another title this year and will need their young core to step up again. This is what Kerr said about his young core:

"Wise is healthy, doing great. That’s the main thing. He feels good and looks good. Like JK and Moses, they all need to play. They’re all so young, they all need to play. … Knock on wood all three guys are doing well."

With fans waiting for James Wiseman to return to action, Kerr expects the youngster to do well next season. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are also developing quickly, so the Warriors can feel confident about their chances next year.

With Kerr mentioning that the Warriors are ready to go again, they will look to repeat their championship success.

The Golden State Warriors will continue to be favorites to win it all

Golden State Warriors after winning the 2022 NBA Finals

We often see championship teams break apart after a successful title run. Whether this is due to contractual restrictions or burnout, teams very rarely win back-to-back titles.

However, the Warriors find themselves in a unique position to win the title again next season. Given their offseason moves, the Dubs have done a great job of retaining key players for the upcoming season.

Warriors have also made some good acquisitions in the offseason. By signing Donte DiVincenzo on a two-year deal, they added significant depth to their bench.

The Warriors could still be considered the favorites to win it all in the upcoming season. With Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors have a solid set of young players who will only get better. Whether they win the championship or not, the Warriors definitely have a very bright future in the seasons to come.

The Warriors could still be considered the favorites to win it all in the upcoming season. With Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors have a solid set of young players who will only get better. Whether they win the championship or not, the Warriors definitely have a very bright future in the seasons to come.

