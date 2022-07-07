“They really haven’t did anything to move the needle” - Former NBA champion says LA Lakers are having the NBA's worst offseason

The LA Lakers are making some moves in free agency, but former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins seems unimpressed.

Even before free agency started, teams started making a big splash in signing and trading to improve their team's roster. However, the Lakers are looking left out.

Following an abysmal season, all eyes are on LeBron James' squad.

Last season, the Lakers were the league's oldest team, with an average age of 30. Even so, many believed it would work out given the experience of their players. On paper, their roster looked good. With former All-Stars like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Russell Westbrook, fans thought they'd win it all. But that didn't happen.

The Lakers are looking to re-tool. Just a few days ago, they signed younger, more playable guys. Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Thomas Bryant are all under 30 and can offer the team energy.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent Troy Brown Jr. has agreed to a minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent Troy Brown Jr. has agreed to a minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/thomas-bryant-… Free agent Thomas Bryant has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal and will be given opportunity to win starting center position, league sources tell @YahooSports Free agent Thomas Bryant has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal and will be given opportunity to win starting center position, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/thomas-bryant-…

However, Perkins said the Lakers' moves aren't impressive.

“They really haven’t did anything to move the needle. No disrespect to these players, but in my opinion, they're not moving the needle in trying to help you win the championship."

The Lakers are trying their best to surround James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis with much-needed young talent. The Lakers do not have an abundance of picks after giving up multiple first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis. Additionally, they gave up two second-round picks when they got Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

The LA Lakers' championship window is slowly closing

The LA Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship.

Since winning the title in 2020, the LA Lakers haven't found any championship momentum.

They went 42-30 the following season, losing to the eventual Western Conference champions, the Phoenix Suns, in the first round in six games. Anthony Davis' injury problems became their downfall.

Last season, the Lakers acquired Westbrook by trading key players from their championship run. Fans and the media questioned the move. Fans began to poke fun at the Lakers, and LeBron James responded on Twitter, providing a piece of social media history.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron sees the talk LeBron sees the talk 👀📱 https://t.co/rwAKi7S9rC

James' now-deleted tweet didn't age well as the Lakers didn't even make the play-in tournament.

Now, the Lakers are stuck with an aging superstar in James, an injury-prone franchise player in Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The future is still unclear for the Lakers. With no sure first-round picks until 2026, their best move now is to trade players.

