  "They said i lost yall" - Ja Morant claps back at critics after clinching NBA Fan Favorites Award for jaw-dropping reverse slam

"They said i lost yall" - Ja Morant claps back at critics after clinching NBA Fan Favorites Award for jaw-dropping reverse slam

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 29, 2025 01:40 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant claps back at critics after clinching NBA Fan Favorites Award for jaw-dropping reverse slam.

In early December last year, Ja Morant stunned the NBA with a double-clutch dunk against then Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard evaded the defense of Derrick White along the baseline before going up against the 7-foot-3 Latvian. With Porzingis’ arms blotting out the rim, Morant had to pump the ball before executing the rim-rattling slam.

On Monday, the fans voted the slam as the AT&T Dunk of the Year. Morant went on X (formerly Twitter) to react to the honor and push back against his critics:

“s/o to yall, my fans [heart emoji] love is love ! they said i lost yall”
Ja Morant faced strong competition for the award. Shaedon Sharpe’s tomahawk dunk in the face of Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie gave Morant a run for his money. Eventually, the fans gave Morant the honor for his slam, which combined his aerial artistry and power.

Morant did not just show off his in-game dunking skills against the Celtics in that showdown in Boston. He led the Grizzlies to a hard-fought 127-121 win. Morant tallied a game-high 32 points and added nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a dominating display.

Fans react to Ja Morant winning the Dunk of the Year award

With the NBA in the offseason, the league took another look at some of the best plays of the 2024-25 season. The fans, who honored Ja Morant with the Dunk of the Year award, reacted to the news of his win:

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Morant has consistently been regarded as one of the best in-game dunkers in NBA history. The point guard did not just have one dunk that boggled the minds of basketball fans. He also had a monster slam over no less than Victor Wembanyama.

Unfortunately, the dunk did not count because a foul had been called on Wembanyama’s teammate, Stephon Castle. Had the referee allowed the play to continue, the slam would have also been a major contender for the AT&T Dunk of the Year.

Regardless, fans thought Ja Morant was a deserving winner despite a close push from Shaedon Sharpe.

Edited by Michael Macasero
