"They said we weren't making out the first weekend" - Paolo Banchero trolls critics on Twitter after Duke's statement win over Michigan Spartans

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils had become a team of mystery. Throughout the season, Duke looked like one of the best teams in the country, rising to fourth in the national rankings.

The Blue Devils, who could have five players selected in the first round of the NBA draft, scored wins over Gonzaga and Kentucky in November. But after getting blown out to two unranked teams in two of its last four games, many wondered which version of Duke would show up.

Through the first weekend, it looks as if the Blue Devils team that was firing on all cylinders has started to click again. After a hard-fought 85-76 victory over Michigan State in the second round, star freshman forward Paolo Banchero took to Twitter to snap back at the criticism the team had received:

"They said we weren't making it out the first weekend...see y'all on the best coast."

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero has lived up to his top prospect status. It didn't take long for Banchero, one of the top high school recruits, to make his presence felt. After impressive performances against Kentucky and Gonzaga, Banchero emerged as a potential top pick in the NBA draft.

At 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, Banchero immediately stands out with his offensive versatility and pure strength. Banchero doesn't just cause damage around the basket, he can also space the floor with his impressive footwork and shooting stroke.

For a Duke Blue Devils team that was trending in the wrong direction before the NCAA Tournament, Banchero is coming up big at the right time. In his last four games, Banchero has averaged 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 63.3%, including 36.4% from three-point range.

After two strong tournament performances, the talented 19-year-old will face his biggest challenge yet. Duke is preparing to play one of the country's top defensive teams in the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (30-6), a No. 2 seed, face 12th-ranked Texas Tech (27-9), a No. 3 seed in the West, on Thursday in San Francisco, California. In the other regional semifinal, top-ranked and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga (28-3) faces 17th-ranked Arkansas, a No. 4 seed.

