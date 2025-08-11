  • home icon
  "They said she was having an off season" - Aces fans elated as A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history with first 30-point, 20-rebound game

"They said she was having an off season" - Aces fans elated as A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history with first 30-point, 20-rebound game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 11, 2025 03:40 GMT
Aces fans elated as A
Aces fans elated as A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history with first 30-point, 20-rebound game. (Photo: IMAGN)

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson made history on Sunday in the Las Vegas Aces' 94-86 win over the Connecticut Sun. Wilson became the first player ever to record at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game, resulting in Aces fans going wild online.

Wilson finished the game with 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes. She went 13-for-25 from the field and made all six of her free-throw attempts. She did have six turnovers, but it didn't matter since her scoring was the difference.

It wasn't an easy game for the Aces, who have now won four straight after their humiliating 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2. Wilson has had three double-doubles in those four wins, carrying the team to an 18-14 record with 12 games left in the regular season.

Las Vegas Aces fans were hyped to see A'ja Wilson playing like an MVP again. Wilson's numbers this season aren't bad, but it wasn't up to par with her previous years. It wasn't entirely her fault since the Aces wouldn't have 18 wins without her contributions.

Here are some of the comments.

One of the reasons why many thought A'ja Wilson was having a down season was due to the Las Vegas Aces' inconsistent play. Wilson is averaging 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. It's a fantastic stat line, though it's subpar for someone like Wilson, who is not just the reigning MVP, but also a three-time MVP.

A'ja Wilson named Global Ambassador for Jr. WNBA

A'ja Wilson named Global Ambassador for Jr. WNBA. (Photo: IMAGN)

A'ja Wilson is not just making an impact on the court but also off of it. Wilson was recently named Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA, and she spoke to Winsidr about her excitement for her new role. She's ready to help inspire the next generation of female hoopers.

"That role? It's huge. That one warms my heart," Wilson said "I'm really big on our youth and our next generation, and making sure that they have the resources and everything in between to help them feel like they belong and they’re enough."

Wilson will be the face of the program that began in 2018 in partnership with the NBA. She's going to help teach the youth on the court, while also hosting events off the court that would enhance their confidence and mental well-being.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

