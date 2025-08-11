"They said she was having an off season" - Aces fans elated as A'ja Wilson makes WNBA history with first 30-point, 20-rebound game

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson made history on Sunday in the Las Vegas Aces' 94-86 win over the Connecticut Sun. Wilson became the first player ever to record at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game, resulting in Aces fans going wild online.Wilson finished the game with 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes. She went 13-for-25 from the field and made all six of her free-throw attempts. She did have six turnovers, but it didn't matter since her scoring was the difference.It wasn't an easy game for the Aces, who have now won four straight after their humiliating 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2. Wilson has had three double-doubles in those four wins, carrying the team to an 18-14 record with 12 games left in the regular season.Las Vegas Aces fans were hyped to see A'ja Wilson playing like an MVP again. Wilson's numbers this season aren't bad, but it wasn't up to par with her previous years. It wasn't entirely her fault since the Aces wouldn't have 18 wins without her contributions.Here are some of the comments.:$ @heyynowo_0LINKAnd they said she was having an off season 😂😂jay @HarmfulMediaLINKI mean she's very clearly the best woman to ever play in the wnba right? Is there anyone that even comes close?Daniel Yanofsky @DanYanofskyLINKOK, so Napheesa Collier may be the favorite, but A'ja Wilson might give her some trouble in the MVP race. What a performance!Razzlé Dazzlé 🪄 @KandidlyKrysLINKBest player in the universe by a mile and some more. That MVP race is a lot closer than y’all want it to be. 😙💁🏾‍♀️🐐China Marie @KyMaiesclosetLINKFolks say she is having a down year..HmmmBryson Wright @BrysonWright3LINKOne of those nights where A’ja was dominant in every aspect of the game and the Aces needed every bit of itOne of the reasons why many thought A'ja Wilson was having a down season was due to the Las Vegas Aces' inconsistent play. Wilson is averaging 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. It's a fantastic stat line, though it's subpar for someone like Wilson, who is not just the reigning MVP, but also a three-time MVP. A'ja Wilson named Global Ambassador for Jr. WNBAA'ja Wilson named Global Ambassador for Jr. WNBA. (Photo: IMAGN)A'ja Wilson is not just making an impact on the court but also off of it. Wilson was recently named Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA, and she spoke to Winsidr about her excitement for her new role. She's ready to help inspire the next generation of female hoopers. &quot;That role? It's huge. That one warms my heart,&quot; Wilson said &quot;I'm really big on our youth and our next generation, and making sure that they have the resources and everything in between to help them feel like they belong and they’re enough.&quot;Wilson will be the face of the program that began in 2018 in partnership with the NBA. She's going to help teach the youth on the court, while also hosting events off the court that would enhance their confidence and mental well-being.