"They sat next to each other" - Lou Williams' former teammate tells all about his polygamous relationship

Lou Williams' former teammate Tyler Hansbrough spilled the beans about the former Raptors star's polygamous relationship. On Tuesday's episode of "Green Light with Chris Long" Hansbrough revealed his thoughts on seeing his then Toronto Raptors teammate Lou Williams dating two women at the same time.

When the podcast's host and former NFL player Chris Long asked the former Raptors forward about meeting Williams' girlfriend or seeing them at a game, he had a respectful answer for his teammate and his polygamous dating nature.

"They sat next to each other, they were at every game," Hansbrough said. "Lou Williams off the court for doing that, I mean I am not sure he could do anything basketball wise to ever really top that."

Hansborough went to reveal that he and Williams belonged to the same high-school class and seeing him date two women at the same time was impressive. Moreover, he complimented Williams' then-girlfriend and praised the former Raptors' guard for being a great teammate.

"These two girls were like model hot and both of them sat at the game and it was just hilarious," Hansbrough added.

Lou Williams played 17 seasons in the NBA for six different franchises including the Hawks and the 76ers. During his playing career, Williams was thrice named as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Since retiring in 2023, Lou Williams has smoothy transitioned into the basketball media landscape. He frequently makes appearances on podcasts and TV shows as a guest speaker or guest analyst.

Lou Williams once admitted to being drunk while playing an NBA game

Lou Williams is one of the renowned named when it comes to players who have had a game-winning impact off the bench. Williams is the record holder for most points scored (13,396) off the bench in the NBA. However, the three-time NBA Sixth-Man of the Year star once admitted to playing a game drunk.

In his appearance on the Nov. 7th episode of "The Underground Lounge" podcast, Williams recalled a story from his time at the LA Clippers with Doc Rivers as his coach. He revealed that he got carried away before a noon game in New York and appeared at the game drunk.

He revealed that his professionalism kicked in and he wanted to tell his coach the truth, sit out the game and deal with his suspension later. However, Rivers had a different idea in his mind.

"So I walk up to Doc Rivers, I say, ‘Doc I’mma tell you the truth.' Me and Doc had this kind of relationship. I said, ‘Doc, I’mma tell you the truth I’m drunk as f***. I’m f***** up. I went too far. I’m sorry. I don’t think I can do this," Williams said. (51:30)

After confessing the truth, Rivers played the former Clippers guard the entire second quarter and told him to sweat out the alcohol out of his system as he would need him in the fourth quarter. Williams did exactly as his coach instructed and went on to score 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Clippers to victory.

