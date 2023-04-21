"They say Draymond's got a history, so do we"- Steph Curry is fired up as Warriors win Game 3 to make it 2-1

Steph Curry didn't hold back after the Golden State Warriors bounced back in their 2023 NBA playoffs first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors blew the Kings away with a 114-97 win in Game 3 at home, cutting their series lead to 2-1.

The Dubs won despite missing forward Draymond Green, who got suspended for stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in the last game. The Warriors believe Sabonis grabbing Green's ankle contributed to the latter's actions, and that didn't warrant a suspension.

However, the league clarified that Green's history of making dirty plays and taunting crowds were crucial factors that led to his suspension. Steph Curry picked up on that after the Warriors' sublime performance in Game 3, saying (via NBA on TNT):

"It's a lot of distractions and noise around this series and losing both games up there was a tough way to start, and you wanted to come home with some good focus. Then you get that call, and he [Draymond] gets suspended.

"It's a tough blow... understanding we couldn't do anything about the decision that we knew was wrong... We did what we were supposed to do. They say Draymond's got a history, so do we, so we know how to bounce back."

The Golden State Warriors showed their championship pedigree in their Game 3 win. They imposed themselves on both ends of the court from the get-go and played with great discipline compared to the first two games.

The team has battled adversities like these in the past and managed to come out on top. They didn't let the distraction hovering over Draymond Green's suspension impact their focus.

Golden State Warriors regain momentum behind Steph Curry's 36-point Game 3 performance

Steph Curry was the key architect of the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 win over the Sacramento Kings. The reigning finals MVP was in his bag after dropping 36 points on 48.0% shooting, including 6-of-12 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Curry had a team-high box+/- of +24. The Warriors never trailed or let the Kings tie the game. They outscored the Kings 29-20 in the first quarter and built off of it, building a 23-point lead at one stage. The Warriors cleaned up on multiple areas they struggled in during the first two games.

Golden State outrebounded the Kings 69-60, including 18 offensive boards. Steph Curry and Co. also limited their turnovers, committing only 11. That proved crucial in helping the Dubs dominate the game for 48 minutes.

Kevon Looney was another reason why the Golden State Warriors came away with the win. He donned Draymond Green's role, grabbing 20 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He had nine offensive boards, offering the Warriors the extra possessions they needed on some of their offensive miscues.

