"They say Father Time's undefeated" - Austin Reaves on speaks out LeBron James' unbelievable longevity

LeBron James may not be able to defeat all of his opponents every day, but ever since turning 35 he has defeated Father Time again and again with few signs of slowing down.

When asked about the influence James has had on his diet by Ian Stonebrook of Boardroom on Feb. 3, Lakers guard Austin Reaves said:

"You look over and LeBron’s been playing for 85 years. I think I’d seen a stat yesterday that since he turned 38 he’s averaging 37, 9nand 8. They say Father Time’s undefeated, but it ain’t got him yet."

Reaves discussed how his diet has changed a lot since he arrived in the NBA in 2021 and one of his prime examples is how James has carried himself all these years while still playing at an elite level.

LeBron James has stayed in shape all these years to the point that he was able to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabar's all-time scoring record on Feb. 7. James has 38,652 points.

During the regular season, he averaged 28.9 points on 50.0% shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while playing 35.5 minutes per game.

LeBron James on a funny interaction with Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr.

When LeBron James played the Houston Rockets in January, Jabari Smith Jr. told him that his father, Jabari Smith Sr., was on the bench during LeBron's debut against the Sacramento Kings.

"It made me feel extremely old when Junior told me that,” James said. “I’ve just been extremely blessed to be able to play this game and to be able to touch multiple generations. … It’s just a unique thing that I’ve been able to withstand the test of time for as long as I’ve been playing, to be able to compete now versus father-and-son combinations."

After the game, James, 38, and Jabari Smith Sr., who is 45, embraced each other. It was a special moment for all parties involved as months before James' Oct. 29, 2003, NBA debut, Jabari Smith Jr. was born (May 13, 2003).

