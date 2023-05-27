"They smell blood" - Draymond Green is hyped for Celtics' comeback in series vs Heat in Western Conference finals

The Boston Celtics are in pursuit of NBA history. After picking up a big win in Game 5 against the Miami Heat, the team now has its sights set on tying the series 3-3. With the series headed back to Miami, the opportunity to become the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit looms overhead.

At the same time, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat don't seem too concerned. After dropping Game 5 in Boston, Butler was all smiles as he expressed confidence heading into Game 6.

Although no team has ever come back from down 3-0 in the playoffs, Boston's recent play has many starting to believe that it could potentially be the first. During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champ spoke about the situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Boston smell blood, you can see it in their eyes. They smell blood. They joking. All of a sudden, it's this, it's that, it's rock, paper, scissors after the game in the locker room. It's all of this stuff, like they smell blood."

Currently, the betting odds have things extremely close between the two teams. Per FanDuel, the Celtics sit as slight favorites at -144, while the Miami Heat sit as slight underdogs at +122.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

Celtics star Jaylen Brown puts the league on notice after massive Game 5

When the Miami Heat went up 3-0, many were calling the series a wrap. Despite that, the Boston Celtics weren't counting themselves out. Prior to Game 4, several members of the team posted on social media, stating that the Heat better not let them win one game.

Now, after picking up two straight wins, the confidence seems to be at an all-time high. After a 21-point performance in Game 5, Jaylen Brown spoke to media members after the game, saying:

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

(Suggested Reading: Heat vs. Celtics game preview)

"Experience is the best teacher. We are a resilient group. We've been through a lot. Obviously, it's the first time being in this situation, but there's a first for everything. We don't look at it like we out. We just take it one game at a time. We just breathe, come out, play basketball, take our time, and do what we supposed to do. ...

"It's a blessing to be able to play this game each and every night. It's a blessing to be in the playoffs. There are highs; there are lows. There are intense moments; there are moments that (you're) pissed off, moments where you're extremely excited, it's amazing, so, these next two games should be fun."

With Game 6 set to tip off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET, only time will tell whether the team is able to continue its remarkable comeback attempt.

Poll : 0 votes