“They would smoke team USA”: NBA fans chatter as Carmelo Anthony's non-USA picks stir excitement with Luka Doncic & co

Carmelo Anthony recently ignited quite a heated discussion regarding Team USA when he dropped his a starting five comprised of only international players. With Team USA eager to retake their place atop the world stage as the best team in the world, the US Basketball program has been working on finalizing their Olympic roster.

Of course, at the same time, international players are dominating the NBA, with Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic all in MVP contention. With Germany and Serbia also competing in this past summer's FIBA World Cup Finals, it's clear that players from outside of the US are making waves.

As such, the US is planning to assemble the Redeem Team 2.0, with the intention being to capture Olympic gold. With the summer Olympics in sight, the program is working on roster selections, whittling down a list of 41 of the NBA's best.

With Carmelo Anthony dropping his non-USA starting five, many fans are confident that they would give the US team problems. The roster is comprised of former MVPs Nikola Jokic & Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as MVP contenders Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Luka Doncic, and Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis.

In the wake of the post, fans were quick to weigh in with their reactions. Check out some of the best below.

Looking at the projected Team USA roster amid Carmelo Anthony's starting five post

Of course, as you can see form above, Joel Embiid's name was repeatedly mentioned by fans, many of whom questioned why he wasn't on the list. Embiid notably decided back in October that he would play for Team USA. The move left the NBA community stunned as many expected him to play for France.

Despite that, Embiid explained that as a father to a son born in America, he wants to help the US win gold. With that in mind, there has been plenty of talk surrounding who Team USA will have starting in the frontcourt alongside Embiid. The expectation seems to be that either Paolo Banchero, or Anthony Davis will start at the four, however, the roster selection is likely to be a grueling process.

Earlier this year, 41 players were named as part of the selection pool, with 28 of them previously representing the US in the past. Among them are superstars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler to name just a few.

At the same time, the list also incudes a number of young stars such as Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Chet Holmgren, Tyler Herro, and Jayson Tatum. With a number of elite players, Hall of Famer and USA Basketball head Grant Hill praised the collective talent of the group.

While it's clear that Team USA may have the most stacked group heading into the Olympics, there's no denying the international talent around the world.