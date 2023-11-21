"They have no swagger” - Dillon Brooks still taking jabs at Memphis Grizzlies after hitting former team with 'scapegoat' comments

Dillon Brooks earned quite a reputation with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. While Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were the two who fueled the Grizzlies to success on the offensive end of the court, Brooks created controversy off-court. Despite the fact that his play was impressive and his effort on the defensive end seemed to be contagious, the team and Brooks wanted different things.

According to reports, Brooks wanted a bigger role within the team's offense. However, that didn't seem to be something the Memphis Grizzlies wanted. In turn, the two sides parted ways, with the outspoken veteran joining the Houston Rockets.

This season, there has been a reversal of fortune, with the Grizzlies posting one of the worst records in the Western Conference and the Rockets thriving. For Dillon Brooks, the move wound up paying off. For the Memphis Grizzlies, the move seems to have added to their troubles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ahead of the two teams facing off with one another on Wednesday, Brooks took aim at his former team. He was quoted by Houston Rockets reporter Jonathan Feigen as saying:

"You can see now they have no swagger"

The game will see the Houston Rockets look to snap a three-game skid, while the Memphis Grizzlies will look to move into 12th place after dropping their most recent game.

Looking at the Memphis Grizzlies struggles this year amid Dillon Brooks' departure

Given that the Memphis Grizzlies are struggling and the Houston Rockets are having a better year than last season, many have looked at Dillon Brooks. As the common denominator in the Grizzlies' success in recent years and the Rockets' improvement from last season, he has gotten praise.

At the same time, however, the Memphis Grizzlies have had a number of setbacks over the past few months that have contributed to their struggles. After being eliminated from the playoffs last year, Ja Morant was seen on Instagram Live brandishing a firearm, resulting in a 25-game suspension.

In addition, the knee injury Steven Adams sustained last year hasn't healed as the team hoped, forcing the big man to the sidelines for the 2023-24 season. While they hoped to slow the metaphorical bleeding by acquiring Marcus Smart, the former Defensive Player of the Year is currently sidelined for 3-5 weeks.

In his absence, and with the absence of Ja Morant and Steven Adams, the team will need a big showing to defeat Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets. The two teams will square off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, ahead of the NBA's Thursday hiatus due to the U.S. Holiday.