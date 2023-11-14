"They think that there's so much beef" - Larsa Pippen plays down talks of Marcus Jordan-Scottie Pippen discord

With all the criticisms that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have received regarding their relationship, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star cleared the air on her "Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan" podcast, on the lack of feud with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

Considering the complicated nature of the relationship (Marcus being Michael Jordan's son), Larsa made sure that her status with her ex-husband was set straight for people to hear.

"It's amazing to me when they think that there's so much beef with me and my ex," Pippen said, "by the way there's not, by the way it's not like that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That narrative was one that Marcus Jordan alluded to in the podcast, where he mentioned that the public is too focused on bringing them down when they're simply minding their own business. Throughout it all, the two have become no strangers to "biased" interviews and "hit piece" media narratives that could make anyone furious.

From Cam'ron and Mace's "It Is What It Is" to Vlad TV, the styles might be different, but the angles remain the same when being highly critical of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. The angles have been obvious at this point, especially for Marcus, who was not fond of how they talked about women and how they always had "something slick to say."

Despite being married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen for 24 years, the marriage obviously didn't pan out as Larsa went on about her life. At that time, she experienced relationships with other men before finding something different with Marcus. The nature of their relationship has obviously drawn some raised eyebrows their way, which they have grown to cancel out as outside noise.

Marcus Jordan talks about Michael Jordan as best man for the wedding

When it comes down to it, Marcus simply wants his father, Michael Jordan to be his best man on the day of his wedding with Larsa Pippen. Regardless of Jordan's brief "No" comment when asked by TMZ if he approves of the relationship, Marcus still wants to "keep the tradition going," as per an interview on the "Pablo Torres Finds Out" podcast.

"I was the best man at his wedding," Jordan said, "and the best man at my brother's wedding, so obviously, we'll keep the tradition going."

A marriage with Larsa is in the works, according to Marcus, as the two have remained strong through all the commotion that has stirred up in their direction.

However, a comment of disapproval from the Chicago Bulls legend did somehow "traumatize" Larsa, as per a 2023 TMZ article. She felt that way, as she was coming from the perspective that she did not know what to do moving forward.

Be that as it may, Marcus reassured everyone by emphasizing that his father did not want to make things even more complicated with what people were saying about his stance with Scottie Pippen.