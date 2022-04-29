"They treated Krause like dog s**t" - Chicago radio personality Mike North on Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's tumultuous relationship with Jerry Krause

Chicago sports personality Mike North spoke about how Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen never really liked Jerry Krause. Appearing on the "Barstool Chicago" podcast, North mentioned that the duo treated Krause differently, stating:

"Jordan had just come back. He says, 'We need a rebounder.' They treated Krause like dog s**t, and Krause built that team, man. I mean, Krause had to ask Jordan and Pippen. Pippen, why? I don't know, but he asked Jordan and Pippen, 'If I signed Dennis Rodman, can you guys handle that?'. They said, 'Yeah.'"

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in the 1990s. However, the dynamic duo didn't treat Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, who assembled those championship teams, very kindly.

North also revealed an instance in which Michael Jordan wanted a rebounder. Jerry Krause approached him and Scottie Pippen to see if they were okay playing with Dennis Rodman.

This led to a discussion about which of the 90s Chicago Bulls teams North preferred.

North considered both the 1991-93 team with Horace Grant and the 1996-98 team with Dennis Rodman, but ultimately chose the latter. He explained why he loves Rodman, stating:

"I love the Rodman team. Horace was good, but Rodman added that element, you know? He's kicking photographers in the nut sack when he falls down. There was a lot of controversy, shows up in a wedding dress or a bridesmaid's dress to sign a book."

The trio of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman won three straight championships from 1996 to 1998. They also won a then-record 72 wins in 1996.

Their last season together in 1998 was revisited in the documentary "The Last Dance," which was shown on Netflix in 2020.

Jerry Krause helped Michael Jordan win six titles

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Michael Jordan never liked Jerry Krause on a personal or professional level. However, he probably wouldn't have won six titles without the late Chicago Bulls general manager.

Krause wasn't afraid to make moves that had the potential to upset Jordan. He traded Jordan's best friend Charles Oakley for Bill Cartwright. He also drafted Scottie Pippen in 1987 and hired Phil Jackson to replace Doug Collins.

Jordan thrived under Jackson, with Pippen and Cartwright playing important roles in their first three-peat. When Jordan returned in 1995, Krause had already brought in Toni Kukoc from Europe and signed key free agents such as Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and Ron Harper.

As much credit goes to Jerry Krause for building the Chicago Bulls dynasty, he's also one of the reasons for its breakup in 1998.

Krause had already decided to replace Phil Jackson, even in the midst of a title run. He also infuriated Pippen by refusing to award Pippen the huge contract he deserved.

Krause died in 2017 at the age of 77. He was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame that same year. After Krause passed away, Jordan paid tribute to the former Bulls general manager, stating:

"Jerry was a key figure in the Bulls' dynasty and meant so much to the Bulls, White Sox, and city of Chicago. My heart goes out to his wife, Thelma, his family and friends."

