"They have the two next best players": Magic Johnson gives verdict on 2024 NBA Finals citing talent on both teams

Magic Johnson has given his verdict on the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has given the "edge" to the Boston Celtics for the upcoming NBA Finals.

The 5-time NBA champion with the Lakers highlighted the talent difference between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. While Magic Johnson took into account the presence of two superstars on each team, the 3-time NBA Finals MVP affirmed the Celtics have a better supporting cast to their superstars than the Mavericks.

"Both teams have two superstars - Luka and Kyrie for the Mavs and Jayson and Jaylen for the Celtics. But overall, when you think about the edge in talent, it goes to the Celtics. They have the two next best players in the series in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White - and if Kristaps Porzingis plays, he’ll be the third!" Magic Johnson said in a tweet.

Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have been phenomenal for the Boston Celtics. The duo has complimented their two superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the best possible way.

Holiday and White have been relentless on the defensive end while on the offensive end, they have done their job efficiently alongside scoring important baskets.

Kristaps Porzingis has missed the bulk of the 2024 NBA playoffs with injury. The Boston Celtics' versatile center is expected to be in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, scheduled to tip-off on June 6.

2024 NBA Finals deemed to be a high-scoring thriller

With Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown on the court at the same time, a lot of buckets will be scored in the NBA Finals.

Magic Johnson also reckons that the 2024 NBA Finals will witness high-scoring games with two high-powered offenses squaring off against each other.

"It’s almost time for the NBA Finals, and I believe this will be one of the most exciting and high-scoring Finals we’ve seen in a long time because both the Celtics and the Mavs are high-powered offenses who love the run and gun style of play," Johnson said in another tweet on X.

The Boston Celtics are the slight favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks also fancy their chances with Luka Doncic and one-time NBA champion Kyrie Irving in their ranks.

One thing is for certain: the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals is bound to provide edge-of-the-seat entertainment for basketball fans around the world.