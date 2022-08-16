"They've added some defense now that Ben Simmons is going to come back" - Brian Windhorst reveals Brooklyn Nets believe they have a great squad at the moment

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to make some noise in the Eastern Conference next year. Star Ben Simmons is preparing to make his official debut with the team. On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said that the Nets still believe that they can be a much-improved team next year. Windhorst said:

"Here's the bottom line. I think the Nets think they've got a good team. I think they believe that they're healthier now that they've added some defense, that Ben Simmons is going to come back and he might be able to play center and open up a whole new bunch of options for them."

"They think that they're going to have a good team and they believe if they can't get a trade that keeps them at that level, why not just try to run it back. Even if Kevin Durant gets to the start of training camp and doesn't want to come because he's trying to still force that trade, they're still not ending the belief that they can still convince him. That's the bottom line.

"This is not a team that's tearing down looking to rebuild. This is a team that honestly believes, whether you think it's crazy or not, that they can compete for a championship this year."

It's no secret that the Nets have been one of the most discussed teams this summer. After reports of Kevin Durant's trade request, many wondered if the Nets were trending towards a rebuild. Although Durant continues to wait for a trade, the Nets have added talent to their roster.

This offseason, the Nets added Royce O'Neal and T.J. Warren. In addition to Simmons' return, Joe Harris will also return from injury.

Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets look to make noise next year

The basketball world continues to track the situation with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. While Durant remains firm with his desire for a trade, there's still a chance that KD could suit up for the Nets this season.

Although the Nets' 2021-22 season was disappointing, the team could bounce back this year. Brooklyn still has one of the most dangerous rosters in the league. Adding Simmons to a roster featuring Durant and Irving could help the Nets get back on track.

