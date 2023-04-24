"They've tried to move on from Dillon Brooks" - NBA Insider believes Brooks' position with the Grizzlies is in jeopardy

The NBA has its share of trash talkers and showboaters. Enter Dillon Brooks, who has gotten a lot of attention from the media and internet for his on-court antics towards LeBron James as their teams are locked in a first-round Western Conference series.

However, according to NBA Insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Grizzlies' forward could be in an interesting situation after this series with the Lakers concludes.

“They've tried to move on from Dillon Brooks already… I don't know if Dillon Brooks is on this team after this series," MacMahon said.

In the 2017 NBA Draft, Dillon Brooks was drafted by the Houston Rockets as the 45th pick. However, he would be immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and signed a contract on July 17, 2021.

Brooks has developed his game each season playing for the Grizzlies with his best-career average during the 2021-22 regular season as he averaged 18.4 points per game on 43.2% shooting, including 30.9% from three-point range. He also averaged 3.2 blocks and 2.8 assists per game.

In his sixth NBA season with the Grizzlies, he is averaging worse in almost all categories compared to the previous season he had. Brooks averaged 14.3 points per game on 39.6% shooting, including 32.6% from three-point range, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Recently, Brooks made some interesting comments regarding his matchup with LeBron James in the first round of the playoffs, wherein, he referred to the 19-time All-Star as "old" and how he wished to have played against him in his early days with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat for a much tougher challenge than James' current version.

Brooks, on the other hand, couldn't back up all of his trash talk with his performance on the court. His Grizzlies trail the series 1-2, with him averaging 11.3 points on 32.5% shooting, including 25.0% from three-point range, 60% free throw shooting, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Despite his recent offensive difficulties, he is still perhaps the Grizzlies' best primary defender on the team.

With Dillon Brooks set to become an unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2023, the Grizzlies could look into their options with him if Memphis is eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

NBA won't suspend Dillon Brooks after Game 3 incident

Dillon Brooks received a Flagrant 2 foul in Saturday's contest with the Los Angeles Lakers for his below-the-belt contact with LeBron James. He was then ejected from the game with 11:43 left to go in the third quarter.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Dillon Brook's status.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The NBA has reviewed Dillon Brooks' flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James and there will be no additional penalty, sources tell ESPN. League reviews all flagrant fouls. The NBA has reviewed Dillon Brooks' flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James and there will be no additional penalty, sources tell ESPN. League reviews all flagrant fouls.

Without suspension, Dillon Brooks will be good to go for Game 4 and should be expected to bounce back from a rough shooting performance in the Grizzlies' previous outing.

