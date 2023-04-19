What is Memphis Grizzlies' record without Ja Morant?

Ja Morant is a game-time decision for Game 2 against the LA Lakers. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard suffered a hand injury during the first game of the series and was forced to leave the game due to it.

Game 2 will be played on Wednesday night, but regardless of Morant's status, his team may win it. The Memphis Grizzlies' record without Ja Morant is 11-10 in the 2022-23 season, which is quite good.

In addition to this, the team has been very successful in winning games without the superstar guard over the past few seasons. Due to this, the Lakers will face a tough challenge.

Memphis Grizzlies' all-time record without Ja Morant is 37-24

The Memphis Grizzlies have won 37 out of 61 games without Ja Morant over the last four years. Their impressive winning percentage of 60.6% indicates that they are used to playing without the former Rookie of the Year.

However, it's also important to note that the Grizzlies have played three playoff games without the star point guard. This happened in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies were 1-2 in these games.

The Grizzlies have achieved great results without Morant (Image via Getty Images)

Without Morant this season, the Grizzlies have had several fantastic games, including a couple of blowouts. They beat the Warriors twice by 35 points combined without the 2-time All-Star and also had a 25-point victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Grizzlies have also faced the Lakers without Morant. However, they couldn't do much against Anthony Davis, who ended up scoring 30 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. The Lakers won the game by nine points, 112-103.

Morant averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game throughout the regular season. He's one of the best players in the league, yet Taylor Jenkins, the Memphis coach, has found a way to make the team functional without him.

Davis was nearly unstoppable in the last regular-seson matchup against Memphis (Image via Getty Images)

Ja Morant spent 30 minutes on the floor in Game 1 and scored 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting. While he had a great shooting night, the Grizzlies guard turned the ball over six times, which helped the Lakers get fast-break points.

No team in the NBA had a better home record during the regular season than the Grizzlies, who were 35-6 at the FedEx Forum. This will give them a huge boost in Game 2 as they will do their best to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole before the series moves to Los Angeles.

