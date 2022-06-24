“They wanna close that run out, and not do what my Chicago Bulls did and ran MJ out, and ruined the damn dynasty” - Quentin Richardson says the Golden State Warriors can keep on dominating, says they are reaping the benefits of not blowing it up

Winning another title after two seasons without a playoff appearance has put the Golden State Warriors back on top. Heavy blows in the form of Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant's injuries and the eventual exit of KD were dealt to the franchise.

After injuries derailed the Warriors' chances in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, they missed the playoffs the past two seasons. But with Thompson's return and Jordan Poole's discovery, coupled with Steph Curry's amazing shots, the Warriors put together one of their best offenses.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "The Warriors held firm when people were telling them to blow it up & they're reaping the benefits of it" ~ @QRich "The Warriors held firm when people were telling them to blow it up & they're reaping the benefits of it" ~@QRich#PMSLive https://t.co/RKHK4V7ZJI

With Golden State's run of four titles since 2015, Quentin Richardson believes the Warriors can continue to dominate more. The former NBA journeyman commended the Warriors for their tactful approach towards the playoffs. He said that with time running out on the trio, the Warriors are looking to close out the run. The average age of their core trio of Thompson, Curry and Draymond Green is approximately 33 years old.

"They were being smart and tactful, knowing and tryna calculate how many more years does Steph, and Draymond and Klay have together," Richardson said. "They wanna close that run out and not do what my Chicago Bulls did and ran MJ out out of town and ruined the damn dynasty (after a sixth championship in 1998).

"For sticking to their guns and standing with these guys through and through. People used to say you should trade Klay, do this, blow it up, and they held firm and they're reaping the benefits of it."

Unlike the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, the Warriors are poised to keep the greatest trio in their franchise history.

Can the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title in the upcoming season?

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during a victory parade on Monday in San Francisco, California.

With the Warriors clinching the NBA championship last week, this is their fourth in the last eight seasons. Plus, they have positioned themselves as favorites to win the next season's title.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Now, he's back where he belongs.



Klay Thompson is an NBA CHAMPION! 941 days away from the game.Now, he's back where he belongs.Klay Thompson is an NBA CHAMPION! 941 days away from the game.Now, he's back where he belongs.Klay Thompson is an NBA CHAMPION! 🏆 https://t.co/6il43H1Pwe

Whether or not the Dubs can win another consecutive title is dependent on the healthy status of their greatest trio. To achieve that, Curry, Thompson and Green will need to stay healthy and perform at their best for most of next season.

Other early title contenders include Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the Boston Celtics, who won the Eastern Conference. With Khris Middleton returning from injury and Pat Connaughton extending his contract, the Bucks could go all the way.

