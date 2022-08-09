"They wanna be the Hawks so bad", "I see Randle taking those same 3-pointers he bricks every year" - Fans comically troll Knicks trio after video of them hooping together in NYC emerges

The New York Knicks trio of Julius Randle, Obi Toppin and Jalen Brunson's recent pickup game didn't end well. Knickerbockers fans are intensely passionate, and it showed during a game in the Bronx. Now, NBA players have open gym runs to work on their game.

Some would consider playing in the Pro-Am games to spice up the competition. That's where New York's trio found themselves during their Pro-Am debut as a trio. Knicks fans gathered to see NBA players showcase their talents in the Hostos Community College basketball gym. Several fans watched as they took on the challenge.

Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and Obi Toppin hooping together in NYC

The NBA pros had a fantastic game. They looked good running up and down the court. It looked like a "welcome home" game for New York's newly signed guard, Jalen Brunson. Despite their incredible showing, they lost the game with a final score of 110-97.

Fans immediately jumped on Twitter to share their reactions to their performance.

I see randle taking those same 3 pointers he bricks every year

The fact that all these nba guys are running summer leagues makes me forget how they never want to enter the dunk contest or rest for 'Load management'

They lost the game lol but hey gotta say that 12 seed looking real nice

Gonna make a STRONG push for 12th seed

Been watching a lot of pros playing harder than they do for the teams paying their salary. Wild.

3 mid players lost to some guys that work 9-5s

Watching Julius Randle dribble and turning the ball over in pro am.

It's safe to assume that Brunson's encounter with the fans during the game served as a preview of what's to come. New York missed the playoffs last season. This came after a first-round exit against the Atlanta Hawks, where they only managed to win once throughout the series.

Fans are expecting a lot from the New York Knicks this upcoming season

Portland Trail Blazers v New York Knicks

There were a lot of expectations for the Knicks last season. Before they entered the 2021-22 season, they had some success, and many thought they would use that momentum to their advantage.

However, things started to spiral down, and the team returned to their mediocre play style. New York was in the middle of the pack defensively for a team with a defensive specialist as their coach.

Coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't like the fast-paced offense that most teams run now. This preference explains their place in pace per game. The Knickerbockers finished the season in 28th place on pace per game, just ahead of another defensive-minded team, the Miami Heat.

While it is good to see them being placed right next to the top-seeded team in the East, their seasons differed significantly.

Additionally, Randle's stats decreased after having an All-NBA season in 2021. His shooting numbers have dropped compared to his All-Star season. The most apparent decrease in his stats is his three-point percentage. His numbers dropped from 41% during the 2020-21 season to 31% last season. A 10% drop wasn't what fans expected from the one-time All-Star.

Right now, the Knicks look like they are on the right path. They signed Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract this offseason. While some may say it's an overpay, it will arguably attract more prominent stars in the future.

New York finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking to improve on that.

