“They want him out of the franchise… They think he’s too toxic” - Colin Cowherd believes the LA Lakers are trying to humiliate and marginalize Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers are no closer to trading Russell Westbrook away from the franchise than the Brooklyn Nets are to trading Kevin Durant. With most franchises not interested in acquiring the services of the guard, the Lakers haven't found a trade offer that works.

With Westbrook likely to remain in Los Angeles this season, new coach Darvin Ham reportedly has been given the freedom to bench Russ if he deems fit. As such, the nine-time All-Star and all-time triple-double leader could come off the bench down the stretch of games.

Colin Cowherd seems to believe the Lakers are looking to force Westbrook out. He said that while the team wants him out, they are resorting to humiliating and marginalizing him. According to the analyst, the Lakers hope that he will, of his own volition, resort to not showing up for training and demand to leave.

Cowherd said the franchise deems Westbrook to be toxic and, as such, wants to part ways with him. Cowherd insisted that "The Brodie" is a bench player and cannot be a starter for a decent NBA team today.

"My feeling on this is the Lakers want him out," Cowherd said. "They want him out of the franchise. They are trying to humiliate him or marginalize him and for him to go, 'I'm not showing up. I'm out!" They think he's too toxic. I, by the way, do not think he's a starter for a decent NBA team anymore.

"I think he is a bench player. Maybe I'm wrong on that."

Russell Westbrook secured the services of a new agent

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on April 3 in Los Angeles, California.

After parting ways with his long-term agent of 14 years, Thad Foucher, due to "irreconcilable differences." Russell Westbrook has signed on with a new agent, having been without representation since mid-July.

According to ESPN, the LA Lakers guard has signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports. With a long list of overpaid players who have been traded away despite their contracts, Schwartz has been pegged as the right man for the job. His clientele includes Washington Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis, Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love and Detroit Pistons guard Kemba Walker.

