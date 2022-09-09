"'They wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids'" - Charles Barkley on his "insider" conversation with William Wesley and why New York Knicks passed on the Donovan Mitchell trade

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley shared inside information on why the New York Knicks didn't trade for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

During an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley said that he had a conversation with Knicks advisor William Wesley. Wesley said that the Utah Jazz were asking the world in return for Mitchell.

Here's what Barkley said:

"Imma give you some inside information. I actually had this conversation last night with World Wide Wes (William Wesley) at dinner. It is so funny, (I asked), 'So, why didn't y'all make the trade?'

"He said, 'Oh man, don't go by the media stuff. They (Jazz) wanted my wife, my kids, they wanted my grandkids. They were just trying to rip somebody off.'"

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



@jumpshot8 | @darthamin Charles Barkley gives us some inside info on why the Knicks didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell@jumpshot8 | @darthamin Charles Barkley gives us some inside info on why the Knicks didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell 👀@jumpshot8 | @darthamin https://t.co/LlYnAVBAEZ

Several reports suggested the Jazz wanted RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and the majority of the unprotected first-round picks the Knicks had at their disposal. Those assets made the Knicks the favorites to land him. However, considering what Wesley told Charles Barkley, that probably wasn't it.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



RJ Barrett

Obi Toppin

Mitchell Robinson

3 1st-round picks (unprotected)

for Donovan Mitchell.



The Jazz declined.



(via espn.com/nba/story/_/id…) The Knicks offer to the Jazz in July:RJ BarrettObi ToppinMitchell Robinson3 1st-round picks (unprotected)for Donovan Mitchell.The Jazz declined.(via @wojespn The Knicks offer to the Jazz in July:RJ BarrettObi ToppinMitchell Robinson3 1st-round picks (unprotected)for Donovan Mitchell.The Jazz declined. 😳(via @wojespn, espn.com/nba/story/_/id…) https://t.co/iMGhmpeII1

If the Knicks had given in, it would've essentially led to them mortgaging their entire future. And that, too, for a player who would've at most turned them into a playoff-caliber team.

Charles Barkley praises the New York Knicks' decision to back off from trading for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks have endured plenty of criticism in their failed pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. Several reports indicated they were the frontrunners all along. The franchise desperately needed a bona fide All-Star in its ranks to improve its roster.

Arhaan Raje @arhaan_raje NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers thought Donovan Mitchell was heading to New York Knicks before they signed RJ Barrett to an extension sportskeeda.com/basketball/rum… NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers thought Donovan Mitchell was heading to New York Knicks before they signed RJ Barrett to an extension sportskeeda.com/basketball/rum…

However, RJ Barrett's extension hampered the Knicks' chances of acquiring Mitchell. The framework of a potential deal that included Barrett would've gotten complicated due to his extension. This gave the Cleveland Cavaliers an opening to re-engage in talks with the Jazz, which led to a blockbuster trade for Mitchell.

RealGM @RealGM Cavaliers Reached Back Out Following RJ Barrett Extension, Knicks Weren't Engaged Again By Jazz basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268506… Cavaliers Reached Back Out Following RJ Barrett Extension, Knicks Weren't Engaged Again By Jazz basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268506…

Charles Barkley gave the Knicks their flowers for not making the trade. He said it would have been unfair to give away all of their valuable assets to sign Mitchell.

The Knicks aren't in the same position as the Cavaliers. Cleveland has better depth and also didn't have to give up any of its three All-Star caliber players. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are already All-Stars, while Evan Mobley is on the right trajectory to be one soon.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor



cleveland.com/cavs/2022/09/c… Four years ago, LeBron bolted for LA and sent #Cavs into another rebuild. There were missteps. Losing took its toll. But with adept drafting and shrewd chess-move trades like Kyrie Irving, Jarrett Allen & Donovan Mitchell, the rebuild is over Four years ago, LeBron bolted for LA and sent #Cavs into another rebuild. There were missteps. Losing took its toll. But with adept drafting and shrewd chess-move trades like Kyrie Irving, Jarrett Allen & Donovan Mitchell, the rebuild is overcleveland.com/cavs/2022/09/c…

Meanwhile, the Knicks would've had to give up draft picks, which would've been crucial to trading for another superstar in the future. However, the Cavaliers going all in made sense as Mitchell could be the final piece in the puzzle.

Charles Barkley wasn't too far away from his assessment of the situation, especially if the Utah Jazz went overboard with their demands.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman