"They will let the season play out" - NBA Insider says Warriors will wait until end of next season before deciding Klay Thompson's new contract

Klay Thompson has one year left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors. With Steph Curry and Draymond Green secured for at least the next three seasons, the Warriors' next move would likely be bringing Thompson back.

According to NBA Insider Mark Medina, the Warriors have no plans to let Thompson go and break up their "Big 3." Medina told Kerrie Jacobs-Bryant of Give Me Sport that Golden State will wait until the end of next season to sign the 33-year-old swingman to a new deal:

"I expect the Warriors to handle talks with Thompson the same way they did with Draymond Green last season," Medina said. "They will let the season play out and see how Thompson performs.

"They then will sign him to another deal. The dollar figure remains to be seen given the Warriors' hope to trim costs and Thompson’s inconsistency. But both parties will ensure that Thompson plays with the Warriors for the remainder of his NBA career."

The Golden State Warriors waited until Draymond Green hit free agency before they signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract. Green was linked to multiple teams but the Warriors trading Jordan Poole meant that he was staying in the Bay Area.

If the Chris Paul experiment fails next season, his salary might be $30 million for the 2024-25 season, but it's non-guaranteed. Peter O'Keefe of FanSided speculated that Klay Thompson could be looking for at least a four-year, $120 contract, similar to what Poole received last year.

In his first full year since returning from two major injuries, Thompson was widely inconsistent in the regular season and playoffs. He averaged 21.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc in the regular season.

However, Thompson was worse in the playoffs. He shot 38.8% from the field, including 36.8% from deep. He averaged 18.5 points and 4.2 rebounds as Golden State was eliminated in the second round by the LA Lakers.

Klay Thompson expects a contract extension this summer

Despite new reports about Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had a different insight back in April. Wojnarowski reported on 'NBA Countdown' that Thompson and his camp are expecting a new deal this offseason:

"Thompson, I'm told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason," Wojnarowski said. "This is an inflection point now for the Golden State organization with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and then Draymond Green."

