"Also happened to his teammate" - Vince Iwuchukwu incident explored as Bronny James 911 call details pique fans' curiosity online

Bronny James' cardiac arrest made a lot of people question why it happened to such a young athlete. Fans online became even more curious when the 911 call details on the incident were leaked online. Some even recalled that James' USC teammate Vince Iwuchukwu also had a cardiac arrest last year.

In a statement released by LeBron and Savannah James on Tuesday, they thanked the trainers at USC and the medical personnel at the hospital for helping save their eldest son. It helped that the university is among the top cardiology schools in the country and they have well-trained personnel on the team present in the gym when it happened.

Bronny's incident on Monday morning was also not their first time dealing with a basketball player who had a cardiac arrest. Iwuchukwu had a cardiac arrest back in July and was made public in September. He was able to make a full recovery and was cleared to return to the team in January.

With two cardiac arrest-related incidents on campus in a span of one year, fans online were starting to question why it happened. Are two cases related? With all the conspiracy theories surrounding heart disease and the COVID-19 vaccine, some fans are starting to wonder, especially after the 911 call was leaked online.

One fan is baffled why it happened to two USC athletes if it was so rare:

"So this 'rare' event also happened to his team mate?!"

This fan also has the same question:

"If two players on the same basketball team get the same vaccine side effect, can it be described as rare?"

One fan suggests reviewing CPR to help save lives:

"Time to get a defibrillator and review cpr steps."

Here are other reactions to the 911 call on the Bronny James incident:

Update on Bronny James' recovery

Bronny James before a LA Lakers game.

According to TMZ Sports, Bronny James is doing well after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday morning. His parents LeBron and Savannah James are reportedly "relieved" but are still anxious about what happened.

The family is feeling optimistic overall but it remains unclear what caused the cardiac arrest. Bronny will undergo several tests to determine why it happened and if he'll be able to resume his basketball journey.

