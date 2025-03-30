"They woke up villain LeBron James"- NBA fans abuzz as Lakers' 40 YO star revives headband look in clash with Grizzlies

NBA fans reacted to LeBron James bringing back his black headband ahead of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The LA Lakers star took the court wearing the black headband, bringing back memories from his Miami Heat days.

Reacting to the post by Jovan Buha, some of the fans commented that 'villain' LeBron James is getting serious now.

"They woke up villain LeBron," a fan wrote.

"He’s done playing games. 😈," another fan wrote.

One one the fans used Vince Carter's jersey retirement night meme to declare that "demon" LeBron James was back.

While one of the fans called it "legendary," another fan used Idris Elba's meme to express the excitement.

"Headband bron is legendary," the fan wrote.

"Headband Lebron is back? Yea it’s over for everyone," the fan wrote.

Another fan commented that the Lakers star was a troll for declaring pre-game that he was going to have a dominating night.

"He’s really a troll lol watch his go for a easy 30," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, amidst all the excitement, a fan was more concerned about the win than the hype around James' headband.

"Does it matter? a W..No stupid things again..please," the fan wrote.

LeBron James and the Lakers have one of the tightest schedules after facing the Grizzlies on the road

LeBron James and the Lakers were among the best teams in the league in defense before LeBron James' injury. Since then, the Lakers have not only shown vulnerability on both ends of the floor but also bad execution of the game plans.

Moreover, James coming back hasn't completely solved the situation for the team either. Since his return, James and his team have played four games and have lost 3 of them. The bad stretch for the team is coming at a time when the Lakers have arguably the toughest stretch of the season.

In the eight remaining games this season, the Lakers will face the Rockets and the OKC Thunder twice, two of the best teams in the Western Conference. They will also face the Dallas Mavericks in April.

The remaining three games are against slightly weaker teams, the Golden State Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the Lakers only two games ahead of falling into the Play-In Tournament, it would be interesting to see if they can pull off some wins for themselves. Amidst the tough stretch and James making his way back to the court after a groin injury, the Lakers need chemistry not just to win games but also to survive in the playoffs.

