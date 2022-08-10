“They won a championship, and that automatically trumps everything” - Draymond Green dispels the myth that the LA Lakers made a mistake by teasing 1x All-Star, says they might not have won in 2020 with him

Draymond Green believes that the LA Lakers 2020 triumph might not have happened if the franchise had kept Brandon Ingram instead of Kyle Kuzma.

On "The Draymond Green Podcast," Green and Kyle Kuzma discussed the Lakers' 2020 victory. Green pulls no punches and has a history of making bold statements. He said winning the championship justified the reasons for trading Brandon Ingram instead of Kyle Kuzma.

"The thing that people don’t realize is when you make decisions like that. So, some people who don’t understand winning would say, ‘But Brandon Ingram has been an All-Star, so that was the wrong move.' But if you understand winning, what I say is, ‘But they won a championship.'

So, regardless of what your thoughts could be on that topic, they won a championship, and that automatically trumps everything. I’m not sure that team still wins if they keep B.I. over you because of the skill sets. All of these pieces have to fit in. What you brought to that team, you and K.C.P. were the shooters," Green said."

The Lakers sent Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball and multiple draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. Subsequently, the LA Lakers went on to win the championship in the 2020 bubble at Orlando. AD played a pivotal role in their success.

Revisiting LA Lakers acquiring Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers team in 2018

Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart were supposed to be the future of the LA Lakers. The franchise was in a transition phase after the retirement of Kobe Bryant. The organization suffered tough years by not making the postseason.

However, everything changed in one fell swoop. Magic Johnson, then president of basketball operations, convinced LeBron James to join the Lakers in the summer of 2018. Many expected the Lakers to make a deep run in the postseason.

Things started well. However, James suffered an injury in December against the Warriors. His absence derailed the Lakers' season. Rumors linking AD to the Lakers for BI, Ball and Hart affected the team's chemistry. They did not make the postseason in 2019.

In the summer of 2019, the Lakers acquired AD via trade. They parted ways with their young core except for Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma then played a substantial role in their championship win in 2020 by becoming a 3&D player.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball excelled with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram became an All-Star selection and Ball joined the Chicago Bulls. The LA Lakers got the championship they wanted. The young core is excelling with other teams.

