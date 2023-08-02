“Thierry Henry” - Giannis Antetokounmpo gives shout out to Arsenal legend as response to Twitter post

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Europe's first NBA MVP since Dirk Nowitzki, shares a common affinity with most of his fellow Europeans: a love for the game of association football, or soccer.

While there are many superstars and clubs that intrigue and attract fans, like many a kid who grew up in the 2000s, Antetokounmpo grew up in Greece as an Arsenal fan. Naturally, there was a man he adored: French superstar Thierry Henry.

On Twitter, in response to the UEFA Champions League's tweet quizzing fans on who is the first player that comes to mind on seeing an Arsenal crest, Antetokounmpo responded with the name of his favorite player from his favorite team:

"Thierry Henry"

While Arsenal's Invincible days are well behind them, with the club being without an English Premier League title for close to two decades, Henry remains an icon of the game. The French star features regularly as a pundit and has even coached various outfits, imparting his wisdom to the next generation.

Henry is widely considered one of the greatest players to have ever played in the Premier League. Antetokounmpo's choice was not a head-scratcher and would certainly appease Arsenal fans across the globe.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a football fan and named Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his favorite player

Recently retired Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Giannis' favourite football player

While the Bucks superstar's loyalties lie firmly with Arsenal, his favorite player might have been a rival for a while. Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the name taken by the "Greek Freak" when asked who his favorite football player is.

The Swedish superstar may not be universally liked but is one of the most entertaining names associated with the sport. Thierry Henry's silky moves may have looked a little bit off the pace compared to Zlatan's acrobatic style of play.

Parallels can be drawn to Greek Freak's all-action style of play and maybe it isn't much of a surprise why an Arsenal fan calls a Manchester United man his favorite.

