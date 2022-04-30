“Think this is the GOAT, LeBron on KG was tough too” - Marc J. Spears heaps high praise for Michael Jordan’s dunk on Patrick Ewing, on this day 31 years ago

Fans have been treated to incredible dunks in the playoffs over the years, but senior NBA writer for ESPN Marc J. Spears believes Michael Jordan has the greatest playoff dunk.

On April 30, 1991, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were in search of their first NBA title, and nothing was slowing them down. In the series-clinching Game 3 of their first-round tie, His Airness rose high after a drive from the baseline and threw it down on Patrick Ewing.

MJ ended the game with 33 points on 50% shooting from the field, leading the team to a 103-94 win over the New York Knicks.

In Ballislife's remembrance post on Twitter, Marc quoted the tweet, calling it the GOAT dunk in playoffs history:

"I was asked about the greatest playoff dunk after Ja’s poster the other day. Think this is the GOAT. LeBron on KG was tough too as was Dr. J on Coop."

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears . LeBron on KG was tough too as was Dr J on Coop. Ballislife.com @Ballislife

Michael Jordan did this to Patrick Ewing!



Magic Johnson's commentary

31 YEARS AGO TODAYMichael Jordan did this to Patrick Ewing!Magic Johnson's commentary 31 YEARS AGO TODAY 🐐Michael Jordan did this to Patrick Ewing! Magic Johnson's commentary 😂 https://t.co/xWNhYlZYW1 I was asked about the greatest playoff dunk after Ja’s poster the other day. Think this is the. LeBron on KG was tough too as was Dr J on Coop. twitter.com/ballislife/sta… I was asked about the greatest playoff dunk after Ja’s poster the other day. Think this is the 🐐. LeBron on KG was tough too as was Dr J on Coop. twitter.com/ballislife/sta…

The Bulls went on to decimate every other team, losing only one game in the playoffs. Jordan was primed for vengeance as they swept the Detroit Pistons in the conference finals.

The Pistons were responsible for denying Jordan an NBA Finals appearance for two consecutive seasons. Given how physical they were with him in previous years, hard-fouling him anytime he attempted to drive to the basket, Jordan was determined to better them, and he did so exquisitely.

Ja Morant's poster over Michael Beasley was also an incredible watch, which prompted Marc's response. The Memphis Grizzlies guard has always been an incredible athlete, and it was on display once again as he led the Grizzlies to their first playoff series win in seven years.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



This angle of Ja Morant’s ridiculous dunk This angle of Ja Morant’s ridiculous dunk 👀https://t.co/iu0xWfx6UM

Another dunk the senior NBA writer referenced was that of LeBron James on Kevin Garnett. Down 2-1 in the series, LeBron took it upon himself to ensure the Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 4 with an incredible poster on the Boston Celtics' premier rim protector.

Although they leveled the series with that game, the Celtics ultimately won the series in Game 7 at TD Garden and proceeded to the Eastern Conference final.

Michael Jordan won several Slam Dunk Contests in his career

MJ participated in three Slam Dunk Contests, winning two of them in 1987 and 1988. While Jordan had a mean mid-range jumper, he was never scared to attack the rim.

To date, the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest is considered the best in league history. It was an incredible showing from the finalists Jordan and Dominique Wilkins.

However, Michael Jordan won the contest with his iconic free-throw dunk. While many would argue that Wilkins was robbed, seeing as he was given a lower-than-deserved score on his last attempt, no one batted an eye for Jordan's free-throw dunk getting 50 points.

Although the two Slam Dunk Contest championships are impressive, Michael Jordan also won six NBA titles, six NBA Finals MVPs, five regular-season MVP awards, and made 14 All-Star appearances in his 15-year career.

Edited by Parimal