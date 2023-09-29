"Thinks he’s Rudy Gobert" - Knicks' unrealistic trade demands for Mitchell Robinson has fans trolling 7-foot center

The New York Knicks have made center Mitchell Robinson available via trade and already named their asking price for the 7-foot center. According to the Knicks, Robinson is worth three first-round picks, which seems a lot for a player like him, and fans started to troll him and the team.

Robinson has been the starting center for the Knicks since the 2021-22 season. But throughout his five-year NBA career, he's often been injured and unavailable. Due to that, he isn't a player that fans quickly think about when talking about a great starting center.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upon seeing this, fans started to make fun of Robinson and the Knicks for such an asking price. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Robinson's image has started to get worse after last season, where he only suited up for 59 games. He averaged 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. So far, he hasn't cracked double digits in scoring and rebounding.

You might also be interested in reading this: New York Knicks player expresses frustration over playing time on social media - "Tired asf of just being out there for cardio"

3 trade destinations for Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks

Mitchell Robinson is still young and can still develop into a great center in the league, as long as he's getting enough playing time. Additionally, his value isn't on offense, but rather on his defense. By acquiring him, any team could boost their defense and possibly improve their interior defense.

With that said, here are three teams that could go after Robinson in the trade market.

#3 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Knicks have struggled on offense, especially in the postseason. This trade idea gives them another option on offense by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Robinson and Julius Randle.

For the Wolves' side of things, Rudy Gobert can comfortably play the center position once again.

#2 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to play defense, which has given them a ton of problems most of the time. By pursuing Mitchell Robinson, the Mavs will add a reliable rim protector, which fans might appreciate.

He's a capable defender and also a rim runner. The pick-and-roll play could prove to be a deadly weapon for Luka Doncic and Robinson as the receiver.

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors love to play small ball but often get into a disadvantage when they're exposed. They have a chance to turn things around by trading for Robinson, who's a very capable defensive center.

Although the team already has Usman Garuba, it won't hurt to add another rim protector.

Also read: Fans troll Mitchell Robinson for saying he's the best center in New York - "It's like being the best rapper in Nebraska"