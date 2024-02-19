“Thirst is too crazy”: Rapper GloRilla's bold move on Damian Lillard's amid Bucks’ star $100,000,000 divorce settlement sparks fan frenzy

While Damian Lillard is enjoying another All-Star-level season on the court, he's had some troubles in his personal life. Amidst news of him going through a divorce, one celebrity made a comment during the All-Star game that sent fans into a frenzy.

On Sunday night, the NBA held it's annual All-Star game. Many celebrities were in attendance for the event, including rapper GloRilla. She got a picture with Lillard and posted a caption implying that she wanted to be with him.

Seeing that Damian Lillard is only a few months removed from his divorce, fans were quick to share their thoughts. Comments poured in all across social media after GloRilla tried shooting her shot.

GloRilla is a 24-year-old based out of Memphis Tennessee. She burst on the scene back in 2022 with her hit single "F.N.F."

As for Damian Lillard, he is coming off an impressive outing in the NBA All-Star game. The Milwaukee Bucks star notched 39 points and six assists en route to taking home All-Star MVP honors for the first time in his career.

Damian Lillard is fresh off filing for divorce

What caused such an array of reactions among fans from GloRilla's comments is what Damian Lillard is going through in his personal life. After just two years of marrige, the NBA star filed for divorce just before this season began.

Lillard met his soon to be ex-wife, Kay'la Hanson, when they were in college at Weber State. In 2021, the couple offically tied the knot. Lillard and Hanson have three children together. They had their first child in 2018, a boy who was named Damian Jr. Then, Hanson gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, in 2021.

Lillard filed for divorce at the start of October, not long after he was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks. The two were only married for two years before this fallout.

Between switching teams and changes to his home life, Lillard has gone through a lot in the past six months. Earlier this month, the Bucks star opened up on how hard these transitions have been for him.

“It’s probably been the hardest transition in my life, all things considered,” Lillard said.

“I mean, as people we all know, you got to go home to your own stuff, everybody that can watch our games they go to their personal stuff, and it plays a part in how you do your job and how your every day goes.”

In his first season in Milwaukee, Lillard is posting averages of 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists.