"Thirsty. Grifter": Bill Russell’s daughter strongly reacts to Bill Belichick’s viral mermaid moment with 24 y/o girlfriend

Bill Russell's daughter, Karen Thee Russell, was one of many people who reacted to a controversial photo of Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. Belichick has been turning heads over the past year with his decision to move down to college football to coach at the University of North Carolina(UNC) and his newest partner, who is just 24 years old.

Ad

Belichick and Hudson have been together for a few years, but fans are confused when looking at the relationship between the two. The longtime Patriots head coach is 73 years old, 49 years older than his girlfriend. While their relationship has caught people off guard, both have supported one another amidst Belichick's move to UNC.

Bill Russell's daughter, however, voiced her opinion against Belichick's relationship, especially after the couple posted a new photo to their social media on Monday. In the picture, Belichick is dressed as a fisherman and "hooked" Hudson, dressed in a mermaid costume. The photo has made the rounds, but the Celtics legend's daughter spoke her mind about it early Tuesday morning.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is sad," said Russell's daugther. "#thirsty. #grifter."

Bill Russell's daughter might not be alone in her distaste, but the reaction from fans hasn't discouraged Belichick and Hudson from being together. They have made public appearances throughout their relationship and it appears that they won't be changing anything anytime soon, no matter what the reaction is online.

Bill Russell's daughter isn't the only one concerned about the new relationship

While he says it did not impact his decision at the end of the day, news has come out that UNC is concerned about how much influence his girlfriend has over him as he gets settled in. According to James Parks of Sports Illustrated, Hudson has become extremely involved in Belichick's interactions with the media, especially in his recent interview with CBS.

Ad

Bill Russell's daughter is the latest to voice her concerns, but with the school depending on Belichick to help turn things around, UNC is concerned that their coach might not be fully focused on improving the team. He and Hudson have presented a united front after the interview, but there is still concern from the school and its fans.

Bill Russell's daughter might not be a supporter of Belichick's relationship, but Hudson is still close with the new Tarheels coach. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the school will step in and limit her influence on things. Regardless, a lot of pressure is on both Belichick and his partner as he enters his first season at UNC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.