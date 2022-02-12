“This was a 50-point blowout in favor of the Nets” - Skip Bayless reacts to the blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons trade

The Brooklyn Nets shook up the basketball world Thursday with their acquisition of former Philadelphia 76ers wing Ben Simmons. After rumors started to circulate regarding the future of James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets, the team made a massive move to acquire Simmons from the 76ers.

While Simmons and Harden drew the headlines, they weren't the only players that were exchanged between the two organizations. The Nets also acquired Seth Curry and Andre Drummond as well as two future first-round selections. It was a massive haul for Brooklyn, which also sent veteran forward Paul Millsap to the 76ers.

On Friday on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," sports analyst Skip Bayless gave his thoughts about how he believes the Nets got the better part of the transaction:

"They won this trade by 50 points. ... This was a 50-point blowout in favor of the Nets."

Brooklyn Nets add Ben Simmons and other pieces to the puzzle

The basketball world is curious to see how Ben Simmons will transition to playing with his new team. Simmons hasn't played this season after demanding a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason.

Simmons has the ability to become a dangerous asset for the Brooklyn Nets. Although Simmons has drawn criticism for his atrocious outside shooting, Brooklyn is in a position in which the Nets can allow Simmons to play to his strengths.

With superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the mix, Simmons will be able to focus on being a valuable playmaker. One of the league's top defensive players, Simmons should also make a serious impact with his versatility as a defender.

Simmons was the No. 1 pick in 2016 after the Australian played one season at Louisiana State University. He missed the 2016-17 with a foot injury but then was Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and was an All-Star in the next three seasons.

But Simmons isn't the only part of the deal that projects to make a huge impact.

Brooklyn was also able to acquire a lethal shooter in veteran guard Seth Curry. He gives the Nets another dangerous floor spacer who can open things up around Durant and Irving. The Nets also added veteran big man Andre Drummond, who will give them another interior presence who can become a crucial rotation asset.

