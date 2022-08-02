“This is my 5th offseason with trade rumors going on” - 2x block champion opens up on constant speculation on his future

Trade rumors surrounding 2x block champion Myles Turner have been a consistent narrative over the offseason. However, the Indiana Pacers forward has had a less than positive opinion about these narratives.

Myles Turner has been at the center of several trade proposals this offseason. Considering the manner in which the Indiana Pacers handled their offseason rebuild, it seemed more or less likely that Turner would be on the out.

However, after a failed run at acquiring Deandre Ayton, the Pacers were left with no option but to run things back with the 2x block champion. As things stand, Turner is in a position to start for the Pacers alongside Tyrese Haliburton in the upcoming season.

This has come as no shock to Turner, who has become numb to the whole conversation. Discussing the situation with Andscape's Marc J. Spears after spending his offseason in Tanzania, Turner had this to say:

"This is my 5th offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do this. He going to do that.’ I am finally numb to it, in a sense. So that’s another thing that I was proud of myself for as well. I was able to immerse myself in the experience of Africa as opposed to my own personal life or my own selfish reasons."

Having suffered a foot injury, Turner was also sidelined for the rest of the season after January. Considering the impact it had on his mentality, the forward also shared how helpful going to Africa had been for him.

After mentioning the peace the trip had brought him, he concluded with:

"I wasn’t necessarily using it for that, but that’s what it turned into. I’m very happy that I went, and I plan on going next couple of offseasons, too. I want to continue to make this a hopefully annual thing."

On track to start the season with the Pacers, Myles Turner seems to be in a good place. While trade rumors continue to float in the ether, Turner appears to have made his peace with the situation itself.

What can the Indiana Pacers expect from Myles Turner next season?

Myles Turner attempts a jump shot

Myles Turner has been a fairly active contributor for the Indiana Pacers. Although he appears to have plateaued in the last few seasons, he remains an active presence on the defensive and rebounding sides of the game.

Prior to his injury last season, Turner had averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2,8 blocks per game. Considering that he wasn't the focus of the offense, Turner averaged fairly reliable numbers.

However, this may change in the upcoming season. Considering the manner in which Indiana has committed to the rebuild, the young Pacers side will need a lot of leadership up front.

Although Tyrese Haliburton is an impressive talent and Chris Duarte has shown sparks of talent, Turner will need to be a solid veteran presence.

While also considering rookie Benedict Mathurin's arrival, the Pacers appear to be a talented young squad in need of guidance. Acting as an an anchor under the rim, the Pacers will need Turner to take on a more active role.

