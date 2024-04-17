"This actually happened": NBA fans in splits as Twitter AI accuses Klay Thompson of brick vandalism following 0-for-10 outing

Klay Thompson had one of the worst shooting nights of his career on Tuesday in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors are now out of playoff contention after getting blown out by the Kings at the Golden 1 Center in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

Thompson went 0-for-10 from the field and was held scoreless by an effective Kings defense. He shot six 3-point shots and was cold all game. It was a tough way to end the season for one of the greatest shooters ever who might have also played his last game for Golden State.

To make matters worse for Thompson, several NBA satire accounts began reporting him for vandalism due to all the "bricks" he threw on Tuesday. It even prompted Twitter AI to accuse the four-time NBA champion of causing a lot of damage to houses in Sacramento.

NBA fans are in splits after what Twitter AI did to Klay Thompson, who will be a free agent this summer. Thompson wants to return to the Golden State Warriors, but he's also open to testing the market. He's not expected to get a max deal given how he performed this season.

But in terms of his final game of the campaign, it was so bad that he got trolled on the internet. Here are some of the best comments about Klay and Twitter AI:

"This was not AO. This actually happened," @stephenaismth wrote.

"Bro was breaking my roofs even in Nigeria here," @AshE_Nuel claimed.

"Bro is throwing bricks on and off the court," @HeatWaveHub commented.

Of course, some fans defended Thompson:

"Twitter's AI sense of humor is derived from Elon's so you know it isn’t even remotely funny," @hard4TRUMP wrote.

"Please stop the slander. Like Klay wasn't cooking y'all teams in his prime before he went down," @itsjamia__ commented.

"Without Klay, KD would be ringless btw. Says a lot," @StartMcBride remarked.

Warriors coach, teammates want Klay Thompson back

Some members of the Golden State Warriors fanbase want the franchise to move on from Klay Thompson. However, head coach Steve Kerr and Thompson's teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green would love to have him back next season.

Kerr told reporters after their 118-94 loss that Thompson has a lot left in the tank and the Warriors still need him. Curry praised his teammate for overcoming all the struggles he had this season, while Green is confident that the front office and Thompson will settle on a new contract.

However, ESPN reported that Thompson's camp is unhappy that there was no reassurance from the franchise about a potential deal. He's now open to exploring his options in free agency.

