"This ain't little rap money": Miss Nikki Baby seemingly puts LiAngelo Ball on blast, flaunts money while alleging his absence from their kids’ lives

LiAngelo Ball’s ex-girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris, seems to have put the G-Leaguer-turned-rapper on blast again. Mudarris took to her Instagram on Monday and posted many stories that seemed to be targeting LiAngelo. She also posted many messages on her story, whoever these are targeted towards seems to have not reached out to their kids in six weeks.

Interestingly enough, Nikki's outburst today comes after her public falling out with LiAngelo a few weeks ago. Here's what Mudarris had to say through Instagram:

“I forgot you was with your YN everyday 😂😂😂 we pushing 6 weeks your kids ain’t hear from you yet! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Diabolical! Exit the chat,” Mudarris captioned her story.

Mudarris also posted a bunch of pictures of her flaunting money and posted another message that looks to be a direct shot at LiAngelo:

“This ain’t little rap money this that real money 😂 No puppy this the big dawg!”

She posted another story, saying:

“Mf really tweakin real life no cap 🧢”

Check out Mudarris’ Instagram stories below:

Nikki Mudarris flaunted money on her Instagram stories

Nikki Mudarris' Instagram stories seem to be targeting LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball shows no signs of slowing down after dropping second single

LiAngelo Ball took to Instagram to announce the release of his second single, Can You Please, on Friday. His new song features GloRilla and is now out on all major streaming platforms. This is Gelo's second single of 2025 after his viral song Tweaker charted at 29 on Billboard's Top 100 list in January.

GloRilla, whom LiAngelo recorded his second song with, was recently spotted with his ex, Nikki Mudarris. Following the above-mentioned stories, Mudarris posted another one that featured GloRilla throwing out bundles of cash in a strip club. While it is tough to say, her recent linkup with GloRilla could be the reason behind her seemingly putting Ball on blast.

Mudarris has continued to take shots at LiAngelo for weeks now. Meanwhile, Gelo doesn't seem bothered the noise around him and is fully focused on his musical career.

It'll be interesting to see what else the middle Ball brother has in store for his fans this year. Surely, we'll see him put out more music, especially now that he has signed a $13 million contract with Def Jam.

