"This the best defender" - Andre Iguodala reveals truth about his 2012 Olympic selection involving Kobe Bryant

Andre Iguodala joined forces with some of the best players in the NBA for the 2012 London Olympics. Together with the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook, to name just a few.

As it turns out, had it not been for Kobe Bryant, Andre Iguodala may not have even had the chance to be a part of the team. At the time, Andre Iguodala was fresh off his eighth season in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition to earning him a reputation as a ferocious high-flying dunker, Andre Iguodala's defense had earned him a reputation around the league as well. During a recent episode of Gil's Arena, the four-time NBA champ talked about being underrated, leading to a revelation about how he landed on Team USA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As it turns out, Iguodala believes that he owes the opportunity to Kobe Bryant, who advocated for him to make the team, citing his defense as an asset for Team USA.

"I never made a first-team All-Defensive team. I think I made one. My first one was in Golden State the 13-14 season. First time right. The only reason I made the Olympic team in 2012 is because Kobe Bryant was like 'this the best defender in the league. Period. And I never made all-defensive first-team."

2012 Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Andre Iguodala and Team USA, the best team of all time?

When Andre Iguodala and Team USA competed in the Olympics, the Finals MVP said the vibe was completely different from anything he had been a part of. With a who's who of top NBA players, the team went 5-0 throughout the group play rounds before capturing a gold medal.

With an undefeated record of 8-0, Iguodala and the 2012 Olympic Team members seem confident that they're the greatest team of all time. While speaking on an episode of former NBA player Evan Turner's podcast 'Point Forward' last year, Iguodala stated:

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

"A guy on this team [USA] I was able to be a part of said, 'Why would we not consider ourselves the best team of all time? If you break down our crew, who really beating us? And why shouldn't we have that type of confidence when we go out here and play?'"

"... This was early on, and I had a different type of energy about me when I played. I'm like, 'I'm on the best team of all time."

While many still consider the famed 'Dream Team' to be the greatest team ever assembled, the undefeated 2012 Olympic team certainly has a strong case.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)