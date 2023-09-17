"This is the best gift ever": Shaquille O'Neal elated after completion of fantasy treehouse

After spending most of his childhood working his way to become the basketball legend that he became, Shaquille O'Neal got a chance to relive what he missed as a kid by building a treehouse.

O'Neal teamed up with Pete Nelson, the host of the reality show Treehouse Masters, to make his "fantasy treehouse" happen.

Nelson finished a grown-up version of the treehouse, so that it could fit O'Neal's current age and build. Upon seeing the finished project, the NBA legend could not help but jump with joy. O'Neal said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is the best gift ever. I love everything they did.”

On account of how O'Neal reacted, Nelson said:

“His jaw dropped, even people like him, big men, get all childlike when they see a treehouse.”

Shaquille O'Neal's new treehouse in detail

For someone who owns a 5,269-square-foot mansion, Shaquille O'Neal's treehouse project is considered a crazy idea.

But since he wanted to reminisce about his childhood, or whatever he missed out on, he decided to build the treehouse.

To go to O'Neal's treehouse, you must go up through "Shaq-sized" stairs. The staircase is sturdy enough to carry his weight.

The treehouse also has an oversized door with the letter S carved in the front, a fire pit and a wooden plaque with his name on it.

Inside the house, there's a poker table, a dartboard and a full bar. There is also a portrait of O'Neal wearing a blue tuxedo and smoking a cigar.

O'Neal further said upon seeing his new treehouse:

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s just awesome.”

Now, the Inside the NBA host can enjoy the life of a kid that he had to give up on his journey to becoming one of the best centers in the history of basketball.