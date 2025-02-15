"This is why blacks are behind in the world": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes feelings known on Drake reigniting feud with Joe Budden

Five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, who won three titles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and two titles with the LA Lakers, isn't a fan of the Drake-Joe Budden beef.

While the feud has roots dating back almost 10 years, to when Budden was taking shots at Drake, the revival of the bad blood hasn't sat well with Harper.

After Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, where he performed "Not Like Us," a diss track aimed at Drake, the latter wound up taking shots at Budden in a new song. In it, he also cryptically addressed his beef with K Dot.

In the song, "Gimme A Hug," which was leaked last month, Drake called Budden a "d**k s****r" while calling Budden's podcast co-host Melyssa Ford a Canadian legend.

When one social media user questioned why Drake is taking shots at Joe Budden now when Budden dropped three diss tracks aimed at him in 2016, Ron Harper responded, writing:

"This is why blacks are behind in the world. Cause we don’t come together we hate on each others…"

Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper, and Ace Baily struggle as Rutgers falls to Iowa ahead of NBA Draft

While the NBA community is focused on the festivities of All-Star Weekend, Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper, is preparing for the NBA Draft. Over the course of the past few months, Harper and his Rutgers teammate, Ace Bailey, have continued to be two of the top three players in the draft.

Along with Cooper Flagg, the duo have consistently been ranked interchangably between No. 2 and No. 3 on various mock drafts, including Sportskeeda's very own.

On Wednesday, however, both Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper, and Ace Baily struggled as Rutgers dropped an 84-73 loss to Iowa.

Harper racked up four fouls and four turnovers over 29 minutes while logging just 11 points. Bailey racked up three turnovers and three fouls over 28 minutes, scoring just 13 points.

After the game, which saw Rutgers blow a first-half lead, coach Steve Pikiell spoke to members of the press, taking ownership for the loss:

“It’s on me, 100 percent. I didn’t have these guys to where they needed to be defensively in a game like this.”

While the game isn't expected to tank either player's draft stock, it will be interesting to see how the team responds when they return to action on Sunday, against Oregon Ducks.

