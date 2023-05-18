"This brother ain’t playing"- Miami Heat fans mesmerized with Jimmy Butler who inspires them to take Game 1 in Boston

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat continued their giant-killing ways by beating the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami has now opened every playoff series this season with a win on the road.

After the game, Heat fans lauded Butler for yet another clutch postseason performance:

"This brother ain’t playing"

In case the Boston Celtics had forgotten, Jimmy Butler reminded them right off the bat what they will be dealing with in the conference finals. He quickly dropped 12 points against them in the first quarter.

Boston made some adjustments, forcing him to score just three to finish the half with 15 points. The Celtics entered the halftime break leading 66-57.

The Miami Heat then exploded for 46 points in the third quarter, the most by the franchise in 12 minutes in the playoffs. Boston managed to score 25 but it seemed to be over by then.

Jimmy Butler added 20 more points to his tally to finish with 35 to go with seven assists, six steals and give rebounds. He was easily the best player on both ends of the floor in Game 1.

Jayson Tatum, who dropped 51 points in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers had 30 points, He did not take a single field-goal in the fourth quarter and committed back-to-back turnovers late in the game.

With the game on the line, the way Jimmy Butler operated was in stark contrast to how Tatum led the Celtics. "Jimmy Buckets" was purposeful and aggressive with every possession while "JT" almost shrunk from the moment.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jimmy brings the HEAT to Boston to win Game 1 Jimmy brings the HEAT to Boston to win Game 1 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/vT5OBOz1kq

Miami wobbled with Boston's haymaker in the first half but came back to knock out the Eastern Conference champs. The Celtics will be desperate not to give up a two-game edge to the Heat before the series will shift to Florida on Friday.

Jimmy Butler has been on a mission this season

Last year, the Miami Heat were the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They had home-court advantage against the second-ranked Boston Celtics in their series.

Miami won Game 1 before the Celtics evened the series in Game 2. Both teams will go back-and-forth with wins until Jayson Tatum led Boston to a thrilling 100-96 Game 7 win.

Jimmy Butler, playing on one good knee, still had 35 points and nine rebounds but couldn't hold off the Celtics. He vowed to finish this season what he failed to accomplish last year.

"Jimmy Buckets" has been arguably the best player in the playoffs this season. He was the biggest reason why the Miami Heat dispatched the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks in just five games.

Butler's 56 and 42 points in Games 4 and 5, reminded everyone that "Playoff Jimmy" is built different.

The New York Knicks tried to turn their series against the Heat into a defensive struggle. New York had some success but Miami were just as gritty and determined to beat the Knicks at their own game.

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat are meeting in the conference finals for the third time in the last four years. Boston knows Butler very well. If they don't step up, Butler will have completed his vow to return to the NBA Finals.

