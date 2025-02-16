"This is our championship" - Heat fans go berserk after Tyler Herro trounces Damian Lillard and Warriors sharpshooter to win 3-point contest

It’s been a rough season for the Miami Heat, but fans finally had something to celebrate on Saturday as Tyler Herro claimed victory in the 3-Point Contest. Herro, who earned his first All-Star selection this year, took down a former contest champion and a hometown player to win the crown.

Ad

Herro became the fifth Heat player to win the event — the most of any franchise — joining James Jones (2011), Daequan Cook (2009), Jason Kapono (2007) and Glen Rice (1995). He triumphed over a star-studded lineup, including reigning two-time champion Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heat fans took to social media to celebrate, calling it their championship amid a turbulent season that included the Jimmy Butler trade and a four-game losing streak before the All-Star break.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“This is our championship,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“WE ARE GETTING SOMETHING OUTTA THIS SEASON NO MATTER WHAT 😭😭😭,” another commented.

“BOY WONDERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR,” another wrote.

Here are other reactions from Heat fans:

“First win since the Jimmy Trade 🔥,” one said.

“This means something to me,” another said.

“BEST THING SO FAR THIS SEASON!!!!! WWW,” another commented.

Tyler Herro became the 14th Heat player to participate in the contest. Before the All-Star break, he shot 38.0% from 3 in 51 games for the 25-28 Heat.

Ad

Tyler Herro’s path to victory in the 3-point contest

Tyler Herro had a shaky start in the first round but managed to advance with 19 points, edging out reigning two-time champion Damian Lillard and Jalen Brunson, who both finished with 18 points. Cameron Johnson and Norman Powell each put up 14 points, while Cade Cunningham scored 16, leading to their eliminations.

Joining Herro in the second round were Buddy Hield, who electrified the crowd with 31 points, and Darius Garland, who scored 24 points. Hield’s performance tied Steph Curry and Tyrese Haliburton for the highest-scoring round in contest history.

Ad

Herro set the final-round pace, racking up 24 points with a strong showing from the corner money ball and top of the key. Garland, unable to replicate his earlier success, finished with 19 points.

Hield had a slow start but still had a chance to win — however, he needed a perfect money ball rack and missed one, finishing with 23 points. That left the door open for Herro to take over Lillard’s crown as the new 3-Point Contest king.

READ: NBA All-Star 2025 3-Point Contest: Scores, Results and Winner

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.