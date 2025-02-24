  • home icon
  "This is so corny": NBA fans mock 'Aura' exchange between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC reporter

"This is so corny": NBA fans mock 'Aura' exchange between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC reporter

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Feb 24, 2025 14:11 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the leading MVP candidate. IMAGN

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his MVP campaign on Sunday night, leading the OKC Thunder to a 130-123 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Canadian combo guard put up a show on the road, finishing the game with 37 points, eight boards, eight assists, three steals, three blocks and three 3-pointers.

However, most of the attention came from what happened after the game

Following his postgame interview, a Thunder reporter thanked him for 'sharing his aura' with him, and it didn't take long before fans took to X to mock him:

"If you don’t think this is cringe you are probably too young to be on this app," one fan wrote.
"That reporter caught SGA's aura tax - peak media cringe. Remind me of my first small-school interview trying to sound profound about a routine double-header," another one added.
"And y’all say Tatum is cringe lmao," one fan shared.
"they got Shai thinking he got superpowers or sum," another one joked.
"Shai really out here distributing elite aura like it’s free samples," another fan chimed in.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explains why he started representing himself

Aura or not, one thing's for sure: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at the peak of his game right now, and not only on the court.

He recently made the decision to part ways with his agent, so he will now represent himself ahead of his supermax contract extension with the Thunder.

When asked about that decision, he claimed that it was just the best for him at the moment:

“Just felt like it was the best decision for my career going forward," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Nothing more than that.”

With this simple yet bold move, Gilgeous-Alexander may have secured something close to an additional $11 million, as agents usually charge around 4% of their players' contracts.

It's highly unlikely that the Thunder won't offer him a supermax contract extension, so his agent would've had an easy time negotiating that deal anyway.

All deals are made public, so Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can essentially demand the same perks, kickers and incentives that other players with similar contracts or impacts have gotten in recent years.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
