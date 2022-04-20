“This dude can do everything Steph and Klay can” - Jay Williams believes Jordan Poole has extended the Golden State Warriors’ championship window by 5 years

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, aka the Splash Brothers, have been the Golden State Warriors' championship-window superstars. However, ESPN's Jay Williams believes Jordan Poole could extend the window even further.

The Warriors were without Thompson for much of the regular season. As the sharpshooting guard worked his way back from injury, Golden State suffered even more injuries.

While injured players on the team were recovering, Poole emerged as one of the best guards in the NBA.

With Curry, Thompson, and Poole now all healthy and playing together, the Golden State Warriors have looked unstoppable.

The trio has been playing so well together that Williams believes the Warriors championship window has been extended. He said:

"Jordan Poole has extended the Warriors’ championship window for another 5 years."

With the Splash Brothers continuing to age and suffer injuries, there was some concern about how long the Golden State Warriors' championship window would last.

With Poole's emergence, Curry and Thompson can better manage their minutes and stay healthy as they age.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob initiate Jordan Poole into the Splash Brothers. and not just because of his last name. it's time. initiate Jordan Poole into the Splash Brothers. and not just because of his last name. it's time.

Poole is a fitting addition to the Splash Brothers, given how much he has learned and developed under their tutelage this year.

Williams pointed out how much better the duo made him, saying:

“This dude can do everything Steph and Klay can, he’s been mentored by them, he can dance with the ball. Look at the shots that he is making. And he's an elite passer.”

While the three Golden State teammates are playing excellent basketball in their first-round matchup, winning championships requires more than one great series.

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors' future

Jordan Poole will look to help the Golden State Warriors win multiple championships.

The Golden State Warriors' objective is to maximize their championship opportunities over the remaining careers of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Poole can extend their championship window, but they still need to win.

The Warriors are doing great in their ongoing first-round series, but they are facing a team without its second and third-best players.

This year, they will need to beat teams at full health to win a championship.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson The Warriors showed us last night why they are a championship team, and the most entertaining team in the NBA, by putting on a show against the Nuggets! Steph Curry came off the bench and scored 34, Klay Thompson had 21, and Jordan Poole finished with 29 points. The Warriors showed us last night why they are a championship team, and the most entertaining team in the NBA, by putting on a show against the Nuggets! Steph Curry came off the bench and scored 34, Klay Thompson had 21, and Jordan Poole finished with 29 points.

Poole and the Splash Brothers will be together for at least one more year after this season, but they will have several free agents to resign.

Poole's contract will be up in 2023, but he will be a restricted free agent, so they can keep him for another season.

For Golden State to reach a five-year championship window extension, the 2024 offseason will be a critical time. If the Warriors can effectively navigate the salary cap, they can add another five years to the window.

